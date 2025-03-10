10 Signs Of Self-Sabotage In A Relationship

kegfire - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s No Secret That Relationships Can Be Complicated

GTeam – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

But aside from the more talked about struggles like communication, trust issues, and financial woes, self-sabotage is another common behavior that pushes your partner away.

Even if you want love and connection, deep-seated fears or past trauma may lead you to wreck your own happiness. This phenomenon typically stems from insecurity, fear of vulnerability, or a subconscious desire to avoid potentially getting hurt.

Here Are 10 Signs You’re Self-Sabotaging In Your Relationship

Sofiia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The main problem? Most people don’t even realize they’re doing it. And if left unchecked, these destructive patterns can ruin your relationship.

Recognizing the signs of self-sabotage is the first step toward breaking the cycle. So, here are 10 key indicators to watch out for.

1. You Criticize Over Little Things

kegfire – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Constantly nit-picking your partner over small things is one of the most common signs of self-sabotage. Think about it: when you’re always focusing on your partner’s flaws, it creates a negative environment where nothing they do can ever feel “right.”

You might subconsciously use this habit as a defense mechanism, essentially protecting yourself by putting your partner down. But remember that no one is perfect, including you, and easing up will make your relationship more supportive and loving.

2. You’ve Put Up A Wall

fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In order to build a strong relationship, you have to be emotionally available and willing to connect with your partner on a deep, meaningful level. So, if you’ve put up a wall (either intentionally or without realizing it), it can be a major hurdle.

When you’re emotionally unavailable, your partner will feel disconnected, shut out, and lonely despite being in a relationship. This emotional distance is like a ticking time bomb.

If you believe you’ve closed yourself off from your partner, start taking small steps to open up, even if it’s uncomfortable, to rebuild your bond.

3. You Can’t Handle Contention

DC Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you find yourself constantly steering clear of difficult conversations? If so, you might be unintentionally creating more problems than you’re avoiding.

Healthy relationships depend on the ability to work through issues together. By avoiding all signs of conflict, you’re not allowing your relationship to grow or become stronger.

Whether it’s due to past trauma, avoidant attachment style, or just a fear of confrontation, refusing to address issues head-on will lead to resentment in your relationship.

4. You Hold Grudges

VGV – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Likewise, holding grudges is a dangerous habit that can slowly poison your relationship. This behavior often comes from personal insecurities or feelings of inferiority, where unresolved emotions make it hard to let go.

Instead of letting these lingering issues fester, it’s critical that you address them openly and allow yourself to forgive. If you keep harping on past mistakes, neither you nor your partner will be able to move forward together.

5. Your Expectations Are Unrealistic

AlexGukalovUkraine – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Those who grew up with overbearing parents or over-achieving siblings know how harmful unrealistic expectations can be. Setting them in a romantic relationship is just as problematic, paving the way for constant disappointment.

For instance, it’s unfair to expect your significant other to fulfill every emotional need you have or handle all the decision-making. It sets your relationship up for failure, and when these unachievable standards aren’t met, it’s easy to convince yourself that things aren’t working out.

Understanding, flexibility, and compromise are key to successful relationships. Don’t give yourself an “out” by placing unrealistic burdens on your partner.

6. You Play The Blame Game

lavrenkova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When you constantly point fingers at your partner and fail to recognize your own role in issues, it puts you both on the offensive. Rather, you should be working together as a team.

Most problems are never 100% the fault of just one person, but acting that way will definitely make your partner feel unworthy and erode the trust between you. Remember that being “right” isn’t more important than working through challenges together and will just lead to more emotional distance.

7. Ghosting

makedonski2015 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Suddenly disappearing without explanation, popularly known as “ghosting,” is a toxic communication pattern that ruins relationships.

We get it: sometimes, it feels simpler to withdraw and ignore texts, calls, or in-person conversations to avoid confrontation when things get tough. However, this behavior will only drag out the issue at hand and create confusion about where you and your partner stand.

Don’t add to the stress by ghosting. Just try to be open-minded and have a transparent discussion with your partner.

8. You’re Codependent

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When you rely on your partner for emotional support to an unhealthy level, it’s known as codependency.

In a balanced relationship, both partners should be able to maintain their own personal space and individuality. On the flip side, constantly being enmeshed with no boundaries is a red flag that you’re falling into a codependent dynamic.

As time goes on and these habits become more engrained, it’s easy to lose your sense of self. That’s why healthy boundaries are paramount.

9. You’re Passive Aggressive

chaossart – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Similar to ghosting, passive aggression is another way that people express anger or frustration indirectly. From sarcasm to backhanded comments, it’s a behavior that usually stems from a fear of confrontation.

Now, everyone has their bad days and may make an offhand remark during a moment of frustration. But if you find yourself constantly being passive-aggressive toward your partner, you will push them away and destroy any trust you once shared.

10. Infidelity

fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Finally, cheating isn’t always just driven by lust or curiosity about something new. Sometimes, it’s also a form of self-sabotage that allows you to end your relationship without directly confronting the issue.

In certain scenarios, people may cheat because they feel unworthy or like they don’t deserve to be in a healthy relationship. So, sabotaging their relationship becomes a way of confirming those negative beliefs about themselves.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek