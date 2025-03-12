Why She And Her Family Will Never Host Another Foreign Exchange tudent

sakkmesterke - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

During her junior year of high school, TikToker Sarah (@sarahhhhhhcon) and her family decided to host a foreign exchange student from Germany named Haylee.

For the first two months, everything went smoothly. She seemed to be acclimating really well, and they all had strong communication.

But soon enough, some issues began to develop. At first, it was small stuff. She stopped keeping her space clean. Her bedroom and bathroom were overflowing with trash, and she was stuffing trash in her drawers and bed.

Sarah and her parents finally decided to intervene. They asked Haylee if she was okay and if she needed help with anything, but she was not very receptive.

After this, she called her parents. During the phone conversation, she started punching and kicking the walls, as well as throwing things.

Sarah tried to check on her and offered her some dinner, but Haylee said she just wanted to be alone. The next day at school, rumors began to spread about how Sarah’s family was not feeding Haylee and was locking her in the basement.

Haylee also told people about private conversations between Sarah and her parents that she had overheard. Sarah tried to explain that she didn’t want her personal information aired out to the entire school, and Haylee seemed to understand, but it still continued to happen.

Sarah and her family were stressed because they were constantly being called into the principal’s office to discuss the issues.

They had to get Haylee’s coordinator involved in an attempt to resolve the problems. The coordinator visited their home three to four times a week to check on Haylee.

sakkmesterke – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

One night, after the coordinator had left, Haylee seemed to be in a good mood. She was laughing, playing around, and had eaten all of her dinner. But at three in the morning, the police showed up at their door.

Apparently, Haylee had sent out an emergency message to the foreign exchange student organization about how she was in immediate danger.

When the police arrived, Haylee was in a frenzied state. She was screaming and crying about how she wanted to leave.

The coordinator let her stay with a friend for two weeks. When she returned to Sarah’s house, she was worse than ever.

She locked herself in her room all day and refused to be around them. In the end, Sarah’s parents decided to move Haylee to another household.

Several TikTok users shared horror stories about their experiences with exchange students in the comments section.

“We had an exchange student from Spain. It got so bad they pulled her from our home. The coordinator spoke to her parents, and they said that’s why they sent her away. They sent their problem to us,” commented one user.

“My friend’s family hosted a girl from South Korea that kept flushing banana peels down the toilet no matter how many times they asked her to stop,” wrote another.

“My sister went through something similar. Their exchange student came from a home in which she had maids and nannies and could not be bothered with little things like picking up after herself,” added someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan