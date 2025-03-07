7 Signs of Commitment Issues In A Relationship

CandyRetriever - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Commitment Isn’t Easy For Everyone

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Commitment is critical for building a strong romantic relationship that lasts, but not everyone finds it easy to fully invest in their significant other.

If you can relate, you might’ve suffered from past heartbreak, endured trauma during childhood, have a fear of vulnerability, or just deeply desire independence.

Here Are 7 Signs You Have Commitment Issues In Your Relationship

jackfrog – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

There are countless different reasons why people can end up having commitment issues, but overall, they tend to manifest in both subtle and not-so-subtle ways. Here are seven telltale signs that indicate commitment issues are present in your relationship.

1. A Track Record Of Short Relationships

Iryna – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

The first major red flag is a pattern of short-lived relationships. Someone with commitment issues might jump from one partner to the next and always seem to find some reason why things didn’t work out.

They might claim they haven’t met the “right person” or say they’re just seeing where life takes them. This behavior typically masks an underlying fear or reluctance to put all their eggs in one basket.

2. Things Are Always Kept Casual

nenetus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Keeping things casual isn’t necessarily a sign of commitment issues and sometimes simply reflects where someone is in life. They might’ve just gotten a new job, moved to a different city, or recently got out of a relationship and prefer to take things slow.

However, if the person you’re seeing consistently avoids forging any deeper connections and doesn’t show any sign of wanting to take your relationship beyond casual outings, it could be worth questioning why. A refusal to define the relationship or invest more emotionally might signal deeper fears of attachment or vulnerability.

3. Lack Of Consideration In Future Decision-Making

Davide Angelini – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Next, failing to factor a partner into future plans is another red flag. From shutting down talks about future goals to making major life decisions completely alone, this suggests a fear of fully integrating someone into their life.

It often stems from an avoidant attachment style, where getting too close to someone can feel uncomfortable or even threatening. Past experiences like childhood trauma or previous relationships might’ve reinforced the belief that long-term commitments aren’t reliable.

4. Discomfort With Emotional Expectations

CandyRetriever – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

In healthy, committed relationships, both partners are supposed to prioritize each other’s needs and emotional well-being. Yet, those with commitment issues may get overwhelmed by just the thought of discussing their own feelings or fulfilling their partner’s emotional needs.

If your partner avoids having transparent conversations or seems uneasy when you express your wants or expectations, they could be struggling with the idea of taking things long-term.

5. Sending Mixed Messages

simona – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sending mixed messages is a typical tactic for people with commitment issues, particularly when they feel the pressure of getting too close. Instead of being clear about their feelings, they’ll give off conflicting signals, like acting affectionate one week and distant or cold the next.

This push-and-pull is usually the result of deep-seated fears and can also be considered a form of self-sabotage. It’s as if they’re hoping to create confusion and find an easy exit when the relationship starts feeling too serious.

6. Secrets, Lies, And Evasiveness

Yakobchuk Olena – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

If you’ve caught your partner keeping secrets, lying, or being pretty evasive, they might be trying to maintain emotional distance.

By hiding details about their life, like where they are or who they’re hanging out with, they are successfully preventing you from getting too close. The secrecy builds a wall, letting your partner maintain full independence while avoiding any vulnerability.

7. Ghosting

santypan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Finally, ghosting is a classic sign of commitment issues. Once a budding relationship seems to progress too far, your partner might avoid confronting their feelings (or revealing them to you) by dropping off the face of the earth and cutting all contact without an explanation.

Being on the receiving end is extremely painful, but the person doing the ghosting doesn’t really consider how hurtful their actions are. Rather, they’re just focused on creating emotional space to protect themself from the pressure of taking things further.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek