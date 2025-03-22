These Are The Net Worths Of The Original Harry Potter Cast Members

Ever since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” hit theatres in 2001, the series has continued to captivate millions of people around the globe. The whole Harry Potter franchise has since grossed nearly $10 billion in worldwide box office revenues.

Not only did these movies transform the world of film, but they also catapulted the cast into international stardom. So, many fans have wondered just how much each OG actor has made over the course of their careers.

You probably won’t be shocked to learn that Daniel Radcliffe, the iconic Harry himself, is the wealthiest actor to star in all eight films. However, the rest of the roster has impressive net worths of their own.

Daniel Radcliffe

As the titular character, it makes sense to start with Daniel Radcliffe. He was just 11 years old when he took on the role of Harry Potter, earning $1 million for the franchise’s first movie and $3 million for the second.

His income doubled for the third movie, totaling $6 million, and once he turned 15 years old, Daniel began earning $10 million for each film. He reportedly made $15 million for the franchise’s final movie.

Since ending his days in the wizarding world, Daniel has gone on to star in movies like “Guns Akimbo” and “The Lost City,” as well as TV series such as “Miracle Workers” and “Mulligan.” His net worth is estimated to be a whopping $110 million.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson’s depiction of the brilliant Hermione Granger cemented her place in Hollywood and set the stage for her impressive career. Next to the “Harry Potter” franchise, her biggest success was her leading role as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” which grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide.

She has also starred in other major films, like “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Circle,” and “Little Women.” So, Emma’s net worth is approximately $85 million, and off-screen, she’s used her platform to support gender equality. She was even appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014.

Rupert Grint

Of the core three “Harry Potter” characters, Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, has the lowest net worth, but it’s definitely not a figure to scoff at.

Like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert was just 11 years old when he began filming the first film of the franchise. But unlike his co-stars, he largely stepped away from the spotlight after the “Harry Potter” series concluded.

Rupert has openly shared how, as a child star, he was shocked by the wealth that came his way and found himself uncertain about what to do next, given he was financially secure. He has since starred in other productions like the 2023 movie “Knock at the Cabin” and the TV series “Servant,” and his net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

Robert Pattinson

Before Robert Pattinson became a blood-sucking heartthrob as Edward Cullen in “Twilight,” he was cast as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” While this role might’ve been small, it was the catalyst for his rise to fame.

He’s gone on to star in many acclaimed films, including “Little Ashes,” “Water for Elephants,” “High Life,” and “The Batman.” He’s also slated to continue his role of Batman in the second and third installments of the franchise. Robert’s impressive resume has given him an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Tom Felton

Known for his portrayal of the sly and cunning Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton definitely left a lasting impression on “Harry Potter” fans. Following his role in the franchise, he also transitioned to a steady career in Hollywood.

He’s taken on a variety of roles in film and television, including appearances in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “The Flash.” He even wrote a memoir entitled “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.” Tom’s net worth is approximately $20 million.

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes was instrumental to the “Harry Potter” franchise with his iconic depiction of Lord Voldemort. But beyond this magical series, he’s solidified his status as a powerful actor in Hollywood and starred in other films like “The Forgiven,” “The King’s Man,” and “Conclave.”

Plus, Ralph even appeared alongside Daniel Craig in three “James Bond” films. His high-grossing works have led him to have an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Robbie Coltrane

Finally, this list just wouldn’t be complete without Robbie Coltrane, who brought the beloved half-giant Hagrid to life in the “Harry Potter” series.

He went on to host the non-fiction series “Robbie Coltrane Critical Evidence” and made a heartfelt return to the wizarding world in the 2022 special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”

However, throughout Robbie’s career, he was mainly cast in supporting roles, hence why his net worth was approximately $4 million at the time of his death in 2022.

