7 Signs Someone Has Low Self-Esteem

Having Low Self-Esteem Can Be Tough To Handle

Every day is filled with feelings like you're unworthy or not good enough.

Your self-esteem impacts the way you feel about and treat yourself, as well as your drive to accomplish life goals and your ability to develop healthy relationships.

Here Are 7 Signs Someone Has Low Self-Esteem

There isn’t really one specific reason why someone may have low self-esteem. Everyone is different and has had different life experiences that affect the way they look at themselves.

Additionally, there are many low self-esteem signs. Here are seven signs someone has low self-esteem.

1. Having Bad Posture

A lack of confidence may show through bad posture, such as slouching or rounded shoulders. It makes a person appear smaller and less noticeable.

On the other hand, sitting and standing up straight can help boost confidence. Maintaining good posture could have a more positive influence on your thoughts and emotions.

People with low self-esteem tend to avoid eye contact because they find it uncomfortable. This ties in with poor posture, as they might look down at the ground to avoid others’ gazes.

To make yourself feel and look more confident, keep your head up, and practice extended eye contact. Longer eye contact has been correlated with higher self-esteem.

When someone constantly makes self-deprecating comments, it is a likely indicator of low self-esteem. Individuals with low self-esteem tend to have a negative outlook on life and mull over their failures for way too long.

This can trigger or worsen feelings of anxiety and depression. Practicing positive self-talk could be a better way of managing fear instead of self-deprecating comments.

4. Difficulty Accepting Compliments

People with low self-esteem also have difficulty accepting compliments from others. They do not trust positive feedback from people because it does not line up with the beliefs they have about themselves.

They may even take the complimentary words as a form of sarcasm and think that the other person is making a cruel joke.

5. Being A People-Pleaser

Another common symptom of low self-esteem is people-pleasing. Those who do not feel good about themselves may try hard to ensure that other people are happy and comfortable because they need the validation that they’re doing something right.

However, pleasing others causes these individuals with low self-esteem to neglect their own needs.

6. Having Trouble Asking For Help

When someone has low self-esteem, they might have trouble asking for help when they need it. Asking for help may make them feel embarrassed because they don’t want others to think of them as incompetent. They might also feel that they don’t deserve help because their opinion of themselves is so low.

7. Worrying And Doubting

After making a decision, people with low self-esteem will often doubt themselves and worry over whether they made the right choice.

They may defer to what others think. It’s hard for them to make decisions about their lives because of all the second-guessing.

