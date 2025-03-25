A Teacher Ruined His Family After Asking His Son One Question

This man and his first wife tied the knot quite young, and they went on to have two sons. Their youngest boy was a spitting image of him, with brown eyes and hair, a stockier build, and wide shoulders. He seemed like he would grow into a talented football player.

Their oldest took after his wife, with pale, thin skin, blue eyes, and blonde hair. He and his wife got divorced, which was amicable, and he got full custody of their boys.

His roommate and best friend helped him raise his sons, and then he went on to meet someone new and married her. His new wife adored his sons, and they both were not into discipling the boys with “corporal punishment.”

Then one day, his sons got into a fight about a toy, and his oldest son snatched the toy out of his youngest son’s hands. His youngest elbowed his oldest in the face accidentally as he attempted to cling to the toy.

“Suddenly, they were both screaming and crying, so I stepped in and sent them both to different rooms to cool off,” he explained.

“We had a discussion about sharing, and in the end, they went back to happily playing with each other. At dinner, I noticed that the eldest was developing a black eye; because he was so fair and thin-skinned, he bruised easily, so I sat him down with an icepack and gave him some children’s Tylenol.”

His son wasn’t upset about his little injury, and the following morning, he went off to school. Three hours after that, a CPS social worker and two sheriffs showed up on his doorstep.

His wife got arrested, and the social worker took his youngest son away from him to question him. It was quite a while before he found out what was going on.

It turns out his son’s teacher saw his black eye, and instead of asking his son about what had happened to his face, she asked if his mom had hit him.

His son just said yes, as he was afraid that he was going to get in trouble once more for arguing with his brother.

The teacher went right to CPS, despite never having a reason to believe his son was in a home that proved to be dangerous for him.

When he found all of this out, he went to the social worker, who argued with him that kids do not lie if their parents hit them.

Later on, his son did tell the truth and admitted he had lied, but the CPS worker still did not believe his son. Instead, the social worker insisted he had forced his son to lie.



“My wife spent the night in jail and was released under the stipulation that she have no contact with either child,” he continued.

“She stayed in a hotel room for a couple of weeks, but we couldn’t afford to continue doing that. Her parents offered her a plane ticket to come stay with them on the other side of the country, so with the judge’s permission, she quit her job and moved.”

“My friend had moved out on his own, so with only one income and no affordable daycare, I had to make a choice.”

He reached out to his ex-wife’s mom and dad and asked if they could take care of the boys. He sold his belongings and moved across the country to be with his in-laws and his ex-wife.

His second wife did go to trial, and ultimately, she was found not guilty. But going through all that was so stressful, their marriage never bounced back, and they got divorced a handful of years later.

