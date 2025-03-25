She Wants To Dump Her Boyfriend Since He Will Not Stop Copying Her

Atelier 211 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

What would you do if your partner began copying you so hard, it seemed like they were trying to literally be you?

Well, that’s the situation this 38-year-old woman has found herself in after dating her 37-year-old boyfriend for the last six months.

“In the beginning, I started to notice that everything I said or any experience I’ve had he would have one similar (never fails),” she explained.

“I just took it as he was trying to fit in, IDK. He is a very nice guy, so I tried to overlook it. Now it’s beginning to get worse.”

“We have two completely different backgrounds and grew up in different areas. I am starting to notice he is beginning to talk just like me. He uses the same words I say, and when I say use, he repeats them multiple times throughout the one conversation.”

Moving on to the drawer of clothes she keeps at her boyfriend’s house, one evening she took her socks off and placed them in the drawer, since they were not dirty.

A couple of days after that, her boyfriend came over to her house, and what did he have on? Those exact same socks of hers. She thought that was so bizarre.

Honestly, she is getting the ick from how much her boyfriend is copying her. It’s so bad that she is hesitant to say things around her boyfriend, since he is mimicking how she speaks, not just the words she uses.

For Christmas, she purchased shoes and an outfit for her boyfriend, and he spent the following three days wearing them like a uniform.

Her boyfriend has an excellent job and makes great money, so it’s not like he can’t afford his own clothes and accessories.

She thought her boyfriend was trying to parade around and show off the outfit she bought for him to everyone.

“If I disagree with something, so will he; when I’m on the phone, he’ll call someone too,” she added. “He also compares our kids – we both have daughters, 10 and 11.”

“If I tell him my daughter does or says something, his daughter has done it or said the exact same thing. The daughter thing bothered me the most, both of the girls are beautiful and smart but they are individuals and unique in their own ways.”

She finally called her boyfriend out over the daughter thing, but he switched the topic. She’s left wondering what on earth is going on with her boyfriend, and she’s feeling like it’s time to dump him.

What advice do you have for her?

