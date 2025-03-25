A Matchmaker Begged Her To Go Out With A Guy Who Embezzled Money From His Elderly Mom

As a single blonde woman in New York City, TikToker Dorian May (@eagleyeny) has attracted many suitors in her eight years of living there. However, none of them were right for her.

She has never sought out a matchmaker in her life, but a few of them reached out to her, asking if she was willing to go on dates with their clients.

One of the matchmakers had a VIP client, who seemed to be perfect for her. So, Dorian filled out some paperwork and sent over some photos of herself.

When her match finally texted her, it turned out that she already had his number saved in her phone. She realized she had gotten his number from his mother, whom she met on the way back from the Hamptons.

The mother had tried to set Dorian up with her son. She was such a sweet and amazing woman that Dorian figured her son must also possess those same qualities.

But when Dorian looked up the son’s name, she saw that he was involved in all kinds of legal issues, financial crises, and had a couple of divorces under his belt.

The next morning, the son tried to video chat with her. Of course, she did not pick up the phone. She then received a bunch of messages from him, telling her to answer the phone.

This man was the same person that the matchmaker set her up with. She contacted the matchmaker and informed them that she already knew the man and had no interest in going out with him. The matchmaker begged her to go out for a coffee with him.

Dorian reluctantly agreed, which resulted in her having one of the worst coffee dates of her life. A couple of weeks later, she saw a headline in the news about him embezzling money from his 89-year-old mother.

Several TikTok users shared their own terrible experiences with matchmakers and how they were treated as less than human.

“I was contacted out of the blue by a matchmaker. I think a dating site sold them my information. I didn’t pay a dime, but he paid $3,000 for three dates. I was the product,” commented one user.

“VIP matchmaker in Bos area set up my friend. The man ended up being a scam artist from another country, and his ex was in on it. She lost lots of money and had to get restraining orders against both,” stated another.

“I had a matchmaker reach out to me. This woman stalked me for years trying to pump me out, even after I told her to never call me again. San Francisco, CA area,” added someone else.

Emily Chan