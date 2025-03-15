An American Influencer Grabbed A Baby Wombat Away From Its Mom, And People Are Outraged

jiriviehmann - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual wombats

It seems like social media influencers will do anything for likes and views these days, including questionable sponsorships, embarrassing dances, and even crimes against wildlife. One influencer decided that abducting an unsuspecting marsupial baby was a good idea.

A clip of a woman in Australia stealing a baby wombat from its mother has recently gone viral, spurring criticism from all sides.

Both Australian officials and the general public are calling out Sam Jones, an American influencer, for her irresponsible and cruel behavior.

Sam Jones has a degree in wildlife biology and environmental science. She refers to herself as an “outdoor enthusiast and hunter.”

Despite her education, she was caught stealing a wild animal from its mother in a video she had posted on TikTok. She then deleted the video after receiving backlash.

In the clip, Sam could be seen snatching up the baby wombat from the edge of a wooded area and running toward a car as the mother chased after her.

Sam triumphantly held up the baby wombat to the camera. The animal was hissing and trying to squirm out of her hands. As the mother approached the vehicle, Sam put the baby down so that they could be reunited.

Wombats are protected by law in Australia, so officials are looking into her visa and thinking about deporting her.

They will determine whether she has been in violation of immigration law. Sam has not yet issued a statement in response to the outrage over her callous act.

jiriviehmann – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual wombats

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In the comments section, many TikTok users condemned Sam for her behavior. Some stated that the way she was carrying the baby wombat could’ve caused injuries.

“The way she’s holding it too…just letting the lower body swing like that as she runs? That can’t be good for its spine,” pointed out one user.

“Our odors will stay on them. Most mammals reject their juveniles when they sense human odors. Poor fella,” commented another.

“How is this funny? That poor baby and mom. Why do people have to harm animals unnecessarily?” questioned a third.

The moral of the story is to observe wildlife from a distance. Do not try to pick up wild animals, especially ones that belong to protected species.

@news.com.au While in Australia, Sam Jones, a popular American hunting influencer, shared a shocking clip of her picking up a baby wombat for a photo – something she says has always been a “dream” of hers. She has since taken the video down. #wombat #breakingnews ? original sound – News.com.au

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan