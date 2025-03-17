Aubreigh Wyatt Was 13 When She Was Bullied Into Taking Her Own Life, And Here’s What You Should Know About Her

TikTok - @heatherwyatt715 - pictured above is Aubreigh

Have you come across the hashtag #LLAW, which stands for Live Like Aubreigh Wyatt, on your social media feeds lately?

Today is Aubreigh Wyatt’s 15th birthday, but she sadly took her own life on September 4th, 2023, at the age of 13, after her mom said she was sadly bullied by several teen girls for years.

Aubreigh was a bubbly and outgoing 8th grader from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. According to her obituary, she adored gymnastics, the beach, her friends, riding on four-wheelers, and making videos for TikTok. She was a straight-A student. She loved her cat named Zeus.

Heather Wyatt, Aubreigh’s mom, was prevented from sharing Aubreigh’s story back in July of last year when a judge ruled that she had to shut down all of her social media accounts following a lawsuit filed against her by the parents of Aubreigh’s alleged bullies, even though Heather didn’t name any of these teens by name on social media. Instead, people on the internet were quick to try to use their detective skills to identify the teens.

That lawsuit was later dropped, and Heather got back online to share what happened to Aubreigh. She also launched a GoFundMe to help with her legal expenses and then sued Aubreigh’s school last month over the bullying, which Heather stated happened both in school as well as outside of it.

“She was not just a daughter but a radiant soul – vibrant, kind, and exceptionally bright. Regrettably, at the tender age of 13, she made the unimaginable decision to end her own life,” Heather wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Heather went on to add that seeking justice for Aubreigh has been a lengthy as well as costly battle for her, and her fight is far from over.

In a heartbreaking tribute celebrating Aubreigh’s birthday, Heather shared a video on TikTok via her account @heatherwyatt715, with photos of Aubreigh over the years.

“Today, we should be celebrating you—making pancakes, going to hibachi, getting your nails done, and taking your driver’s permit test. Instead, we celebrate apart—you in heaven, and me here on earth,” Heather wrote in the caption of the video.

TikTok – @heatherwyatt715 – pictured above is Aubreigh

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I will miss you forever. I will miss you for always. I will dream of your joy, your smile, your giggles. I will forever ache for the lifetime we didn’t get while holding onto deep gratitude for the 13 beautiful years we did.”

“You were so loved. You were so wanted. You were always meant to change the world—and you still are. You’re just doing it from heaven now. I will never stop being angry that you were taken too soon. I will never stop wondering why. But one thing I do know—without a doubt—is that you have saved lives.”

Through telling Aubreigh’s story, Heather mentioned she personally knows of 20 people who did celebrate their 15th birthdays because of the impact Aubreigh had on them.

“If there is any comfort in this tragedy, it is that your life continues to speak volumes. Happy Heavenly 15th Birthday, Aubreigh Paige Wyatt. I love you always,” Heather concluded.

@heatherwyatt715 Happy 15th Birthday, Aubreigh. Today, we should be celebrating you—making pancakes, going to hibachi, getting your nails done, and taking your driver’s permit test. Instead, we celebrate apart—you in heaven, and me here on earth. I will miss you forever. I will miss you for always. I will dream of your joy, your smile, your giggles. I will forever ache for the lifetime we didn’t get, while holding onto deep gratitude for the 13 beautiful years we did. You were so loved. You were so wanted. You were always meant to change the world—and you still are. You’re just doing it from heaven now. I will never stop being angry that you were taken too soon. I will never stop wondering why. But one thing I do know—without a doubt—is that you have saved lives. For your 15th birthday, let me tell you this: I know at least 20 young people who made it to their 15th birthday because of YOU. And I know that number is even higher. If there is any comfort in this tragedy, it is that your life continues to speak volumes. Happy Heavenly 15th Birthday, Aubreigh Paige Wyatt. I love you always. ??? ? original sound – heatherwyatt

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski