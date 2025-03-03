Casey Anthony Joins TikTok To Advocate For Her Daughter Caylee

TikTok - @caseyanthony_substack - pictured above is Casey in her video

Casey Anthony became a household name over 16 years ago after she was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

But after being charged with first-degree murder in October 2008, Casey was acquitted in 2011. Now, she has created a new TikTok account and Substack to “reintroduce” herself and “advocate” for her daughter.

Casey’s daughter, Caylee, was first reported missing on July 15, 2008. Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, told the police that Caylee had been gone for a month.

Casey and Caylee reportedly left the Anthony family home and didn’t come back for 31 days, prompting the missing person report.

“I’ve found out that my granddaughter has been taken. She has been missing for a month. Her mother had finally admitted that she had been missing,” Cindy told the dispatcher.

“There is something wrong. I found my daughter’s car today, and it smells like there’s been a dead body in the car.”

Authorities began investigating Casey, who was 22 years old at the time and uncovered shocking evidence. They learned she’d searched about chloroform and neck-breaking on the internet. Additionally, in the trunk of her impounded car, the police discovered traces of chloroform and human decomposition.

This led Casey to be arrested and charged with first-degree murder by October that year. Her toddler’s skeletal remains were ultimately found in a wooded area two months later, on December 11, 2008, by a utility worker. They were not far, approximately half a mile, from the Anthony family’s Florida home.

Casey’s murder trial began on May 24, 2011, and she maintained that she wasn’t responsible for Caylee’s murder. However, her story kept changing.

TikTok – @caseyanthony_substack – pictured above is Casey in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She first told authorities that Caylee had disappeared while with a babysitter. Next, during her trial, she claimed the 2-year-old had accidentally drowned in their family’s swimming pool. Then, in 2022, Casey accused her father, George Anthony, of staging the drowning to hide his alleged abuse of Caylee.

She was represented by Jose Baez during her trial, who argued Casey’s parents, George and Cindy, tried to cover up Caylee’s death and dispose of her body after the toddler drowned. George and Cindy have strongly denied that accusation.

The prosecution, on the other hand, asserted that Casey had used chloroform to suffocate Caylee and taped her daughter’s mouth shut. The jury spent 11 hours deliberating and came back with a chilling verdict.

While Casey was found guilty of four counts of lying to law enforcement after her month-long trial, the jury determined she was not guilty of first-degree murder, manslaughter, or child abuse. So, she was released from prison on July 17, 2011, and hundreds of people protested her acquittal outside Florida’s Orange County jail.

Since then, Caylee’s tragic death has inspired various documentaries and TV series. Her case remains unsolved to this day.

Casey broke her silence regarding her acquittal for the first time in March 2017. She insisted that she didn’t know what happened to Caylee, telling the Associated Press, “I’m okay with myself; I sleep pretty good at night.”

Now, at 38 years old, Casey has created a new TikTok account @caseyanthony_substack, as well as a Substack, and plans to start a new series speaking about legal advocacy. She posted her first video on March 1.

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting. I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” Casey began.

She went on to “reintroduce” herself as Casey Anthony, the mother of Caylee Anthony and daughter of George and Cindy Anthony. However, she noted, “This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. That’s not to say that I’m not going to respond at some point to some of the things they have said and done.”

Casey detailed how viewers will see her “speaking in a professional capacity,” as her goal is to “continue to help give a voice to people; to give people tools and resources they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to.”

“As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, and women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at it as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she stated.

Casey often publishes blog posts on her Substack, and she explained how people will be able to directly email her regarding “legal issues” there. As for why she decided to launch a video series now, Casey claimed people close to her were being “targeted and attacked recently.”

“I am proverbially standing in the light, embracing this piece, still going to keep my privacy intact… and I will explain in great detail why it’s so important for people to protect their privacy,” she said.

“With the current climate in our country especially, it’s that much more important, which is why I am utilizing the Substack platform.”

Comments have been turned off on Casey’s TikTok account, which has already gained over 36,600 followers. She also posted a screenshot of her Substack @therealcaseyanthony, where she admitted that she’d intentionally limited public statements and media exposure in the past.

“Today, my account goes live. Video content will be available by paid subscription. Public service information will be available on my profile here on Substack, and if shared to other accounts, such as Mastodon or Bluesky, will be directly linked,” she wrote.

“I am an advocate and a researcher. I have spent the last decade and a half working in that capacity, and now more than ever, people deserve to know what resources they can turn to and be reminded that they still have rights,” she continued.

“This is my ONLY account posting original content. I have never had a public account before, nor have I interacted with the public on a public forum. I welcome you to join me, keep an open mind, and allow me to properly reintroduce myself.”

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek