Kourtney Kardashian Addressed The Rumors That Her Teen Son Mason Has A Secret Child

Instagram - @kourtneykardash - pictured above is Kourtney in a selfie

The Kardashians are no strangers to gossip and conspiracies, but after one recent rumor went viral and targeted Kourtney Kardashian’s 15-year-old son, Mason, she felt forced to speak up.

Mason, who retreated from the public eye and doesn’t appear on the family’s reality TV series anymore, actually created his official Instagram page in May 2024.

His very first post shows him donning a black T-shirt and baggy khaki pants as he shows off his cap. He’s since accumulated 877,000 followers.

At the time, the Kardashian sisters shared sentimental remarks in the comment section. Kim wrote, “You’re really on Instagram,” followed by a teary-eyed emoji, and Khloé noted, “I can’t believe this is happening.”

However, numerous TikToks recently went viral and claimed to contain screenshots of Mason’s so-called secret social media accounts. The rumors alleged that the teen had fathered a 1-year-old baby.

On Sunday, as millions of people tuned into the Oscars, Kourtney took to Instagram to issue a statement.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child, and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not. Mason does not have a child,” she said.

“These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies.”

Kourtney also directly called out TikTokers, who have been capitalizing off the rumor, saying, “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

Given that Mason is just 15, he is at the beginning of his dating endeavors. His father, Scott Disick, appeared on Khloé’s first episode of her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land,” back in January and shared the dating advice he’d given Mason.

“Mason especially, if he’s going through something, you know, I talk to him about my life. Like mistakes that I made. Like here’s what I’ve done and what’s worked for me, what hasn’t worked for me,” Scott detailed.

“Even recently, he’s starting to really like girls. And obviously, girls like him. I just said, ‘You know, it’s like, you can do whatever you want, just don’t lie and don’t manipulate any girls.”

Whether Mason is currently dating anyone remains to be seen. What is certain, though, is the 15-year-old does not have a secret child.

