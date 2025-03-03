Harry Potter Is Coming To TV And Making The Leap From Page To Screen Once Again

For all you millennials out there, Harry Potter is officially making the leap from page to screen once again. But this time, it will be as a TV series!

Harry Potter is not just a book series—it was the defining story of many people’s childhoods, particularly Generation Y’s.

Midnight book releases and movie marathons were all part of this era, so the new TV series is like a return to the wizarding world. So, what do we know so far? Let’s dive into the magic!

The reboot will be aired on HBO, although the deal has not been confirmed yet, and it will span an entire decade. A new cast will replace Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” said Radcliffe in July 2023.

“So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

The actors rumored to be in consideration are from the U.K. and Ireland. Paapa Essiedu of I May Destroy You and The Lazarus Project, has been said to be offered the role of Severus Snape.

Sharon Hogan of Bad Sisters and Brett Goldstein will play Professor McGonagall and Hagrid, respectively. There have also been rumors that Cillian Murphy is being considered for the part of Voldemort. Additionally, The Crown actor, John Lithgow is speculated to play the role of the beloved Professor Dumbledore.

Production on the show will start this summer. Filming will take place at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, where the eight Harry Potter movies were shot.

Each season of the series will be a “faithful adaptation” to the books, bringing incredible adventures to new audiences while maintaining originality for long-time fans.

The creative team includes Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod as executive producers, who have each worked on Succession. They will be working alongside J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts’ Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Gardiner will also be a writer and showrunner, while Mylod will direct some episodes. Furthermore, Killing Eve writer Laura Neal has joined the writers’ room.

Initially, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared that the Harry Potter series would be released in 2026.

But during a conference in December 2024, it was hinted that the release date for season one might be pushed to early 2027.

