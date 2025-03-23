He Called His Sister’s Friend A Gross Creep, So She’s Threatening To Uninvite Him From Her Wedding Unless He Apologizes

This 25-year-old man’s 22-year-old sister has a friend named Megan, and the girls have been close for forever. Megan developed a crush on him a while ago, and three years ago, he, Megan, and his sister all wound up going to the same college.

Right after he experienced a devastating breakup, Megan showed up at the front door of his apartment and they hooked up with one another.

“I immediately told her it was a mistake and not I was not interested in anything further. As much as possible, I have generally avoided her since that night,” he explained.

“She still flirted and pursued me, but I just ignored it. I am now in my 3rd year of law school. Megan is in her first year at the same law school. She lives in the same apartment complex as me.”

“Since the start of school, she will make up nonsensical excuses to come to my apartment unannounced, often very late or early, and often in quite short skirts.”

When their fall semester wrapped up last year, some of his male classmates threw an enormous party that he attended, and Megan did as well.

Megan had way too much to drink at the party, so he drove her home to make sure she was safe. On the ride home, Megan couldn’t stop touching him and she was flirting with him too.

He didn’t give Megan any attention. When he got her into her house, she insisted he should stay, but he just went home. He was not interested in Megan, but she didn’t get it.

“I went to sleep. A couple of hours later, I woke up to banging on my door. It was Megan, in lingerie, and she starts trying to touch me and whatnot,” he said.

“I tell her she is creepy and disgusting and to never do that [stuff] to me again. I also had a number of explicit texts from Megan about what she wanted me to do to her. Since then she has stopped showing up unannounced to my apartment and has largely avoided me.”

His sister just had her engagement party, and Megan was invited. At the party, he and Megan stayed out of one another’s way, which his sister noticed.

After the party was over, his sister asked Megan about what had gone on between them, and Megan revealed that he had called her a gross creep.

His sister is now insisting that he say sorry to Megan, but he won’t do it. Now, his sister is saying she will uninvite him from her wedding, which he doesn’t care about, but their mom is getting upset about it.

He feels that Megan owes him an apology, not the other way around.

