She’s Ready To Dump Her Boyfriend After He Added His Ex-Wife To His Phone Plan

For the last eight months, this 40-year-old woman has been dating her 42-year-old boyfriend. Lately, things are not going well in their relationship, and it all stems from her boyfriend’s failure to establish boundaries with his ex-wife.

Her boyfriend and his ex met one another back in middle school, but didn’t get together until they had graduated from college.

A few years ago, they got divorced after her boyfriend’s ex cheated on him several times. Her boyfriend promises their relationship is done with, but she’s not convinced, and she has some valid reasons for believing her boyfriend is still into his ex.

“He still has access to the Ring camera for the house they shared, which is now hers. He says it’s for his children’s safety, but he has told me he’s heard her tell her friends stuff about him when he’s watched it,” she explained.

“He got his dog a year after moving out. He calls her the dog’s mom, and drops the dog off for day visits and overnights often.”

“He uninvited me to his niece’s birthday party, so she can attend. It’s his brother’s daughter. She told him that she doesn’t want to meet me. We’ve never spoken or seen each other. He tried to fix this by telling her it’s her problem and reinvite me, but the damage was done.”

When her boyfriend’s mom and dad come to town, his ex throws dinner parties with them, yet she’s always excluded.

She’s brought up how unfair this is, but her boyfriend replies that they’ve been doing this for two decades, so it is what it is.

She’s questioned her boyfriend about how he would feel if the tables were turned and he wasn’t allowed to come to dinners because of her ex, which he understood.

The latest issue she has is that her boyfriend’s ex switched over to a new plan – one her boyfriend is paying for, and he maintains it was a good deal with more phone lines.

“I mean why not just ask her to get her own plan?! She has her own money, and he has his. Both capable of paying for their own plans,” she continued.

“I’ve talked to him about the pattern and the lack of boundaries, but he said it was a financial decision, not an emotional or personal one. He keeps himself tethered to his ex and I’m at the point where I am going to end the relationship.”

