He Checked Out Of His Marriage After His Wife Gossiped To Her Friends About Their Problems In The Bedroom, And Now He’s Thinking About Getting A Divorce

How would you feel if your partner revealed an embarrassing detail about you to their entire group of friends? That’s what recently happened to this 33-year-old man.

A decade ago, he met his 32-year-old wife, and four years ago, they tied the knot. Several years back, he began to experience some problems in the bedroom related to his work stress.

This specific disorder required medication to go on in order to overcome his dysfunction when it came time to perform. A few months later, things were improving, and his personal life with his wife was on the upswing.

“It was also no coincidence that work was much less stressful during this time,” he explained. “I asked my wife if we could keep this private between us as it was somewhat embarrassing and [my] wife agreed.”

A handful of weeks back, his friend stated he had heard about his struggles in the bedroom. His wife is friends with his friend’s wife, so he knew his wife had spilled the beans and it had gotten back to his friend.

That night, he confronted his wife, wanting to know why she had shared that information with other people when he had specifically requested she not do that.

His wife said sorry and insisted it wasn’t that big of an issue. He then questioned his wife about how many people she had shared those intimate details with, and she didn’t want to say at first.

Eventually, she told him it was six people, and it had come out when they had a bit too much to drink and were teasing one another.



“However, since then, I have pretty much checked out of my relationship. My wife sensed it, and she has apologized multiple times and even cried a lot of times,” he continued.

“But, I don’t know. I am spending less and less time at the house now. When I am finished with work, I just have dinner at my sister’s and then either come back home late [at] night or just stay over at my sister’s place.”

“I’m no longer sleeping in the same room as my wife, and we’re barely speaking. Anytime she tries to speak to me, I just ignore her and move elsewhere. I am seriously considering divorce.”

Do you think he should divorce her over this?

