Her 300-Guest Destination Wedding Nearly Got Ruined After The Hotel Canceled The Rooms She Booked, But Her Dad Saved The Day

Planning a destination wedding is stressful enough. Somewhere between coordinating flights, venue logistics, and guest accommodations, you start to realize you’re basically organizing a vacation, a family reunion, and the biggest day of your life all at once.

But imagine finding out that your hotel has canceled all the rooms for your guests! One bride’s dream wedding nearly turned into a total disaster when her carefully booked accommodations vanished, leaving her scrambling to rectify the matter.

Two days before her 300-person destination wedding, Emily Campeas (@emilycampeas) noticed that Marriott had canceled the room block for the event.

She posted a video on TikTok to express her panic and frustration, which went viral. Fortunately, her father, Dave, was able to handle the last-minute chaos and save the day.

Dave was apparently a “lifetime titanium elite Marriott customer.” He emailed Marriott’s CEO to try to resolve the issue.

His persistence and pressure from the public allowed the Campeas family to secure new accommodations for the wedding guests.

In a follow-up video, Dave thanked the online community for their help in fixing the problem. He explained that Marriott had righted the situation and placed the wedding party in a different hotel.

Emily revealed in a comment that Marriott had allegedly experienced a glitch in their system that caused the original hotel to be overbooked, and then an algorithm decided which rooms to cancel.

Overall, the crisis showed just how far a father was willing to go for his daughter to ensure that one of the biggest moments of her life wasn’t ruined.

In the comments section, many TikTok users gushed over Dave’s unwavering support for Emily and claimed him as an honorary dad.

“And the moral of the story—NEVER mess with a dad when his little girl is getting married. It’s hard enough to give her away, but if he has to, it’s going to be done RIGHT,” commented one user.

“Dave may be giving one daughter away to her prince charming but also has gained millions of new daughters in the process!” exclaimed another.

“My dad has passed away. If I need a dad to stand up for me, I’m calling Dave!” added someone else.

