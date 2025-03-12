He Found Out His Older Sister Is Actually His Mom While Applying For A Job

A man who goes by the handle @urstepdadzdot on TikTok found out that his older sister was actually his birth mother after going through his legal documents for a job application.

He had always lived with his mom, who was really his grandmother, and his older sister, for his entire life. During his childhood, his sister would often get in trouble, which seemed normal to him because she was the older sibling. They were 13 years apart, so they never really had a mother-son relationship.

When she turned 21, she moved out and had two kids, who he originally thought were his niece and nephew but now knows them to be his sister and brother.

He uncovered this secret when he was offered a job at his friend’s company. He kept asking his mom/grandma for his birth certificate to secure the job offer, but she made up all manner of excuses not to give it to him.

While his mom/grandma was at work, he went into her room and started rifling through her stuff. Eventually, he found a box containing his legal documents. When he pulled out his birth certificate, he noticed his older sister’s name on it, which instantly threw him off.

He waited for his mom/grandma to come home to confront her about it. When he held up his birth certificate, she immediately started yelling at him for going through her things. She also told him to ask his sister to explain the situation.

So, he called his sister and asked her why her name was on his birth certificate. She began crying and explained that she had only been 13 years old when she got pregnant, and her mom made her keep the baby.

Since all these secrets were finally coming out, he decided that he might as well learn who his father was, too.

His grandpa, the man he thought was his dad, had passed away a few years ago. But when he asked about his father, his sister/mom started yelling over the phone for her mother to tell him who the father was.

His mom/grandma snapped back at his older sister/mom, saying that she had been acting like she was grown back then and that she was to blame for everything that had happened. He was super confused about why there was a problem with him knowing his father’s identity.

Finally, his mom/grandma ran upstairs and slammed her bedroom door shut, refusing to talk about it any longer. His sister/mom hung up the phone.

He hopped in his car and drove to her house, where she was crying outside on the porch. A few minutes later, his mom/grandma pulled up behind him.

A fight broke out between the two women. Amidst the shouting and slapping, his sister/mom called their aunt, demanding to know where their uncle and cousin were. From the way his sister/mom was acting, he concluded that his father was one of those two.

