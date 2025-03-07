Her Coworker Insults The Thai Food She Makes For Her Office, Yet Got Offended When She Brought Her A Special Dish

This woman works in a tiny office, and every week, they do a potluck lunch where everyone makes or buys a dish to contribute.

She adores cooking, and she almost always brings food that she makes herself, but not everyone in her office likes her dishes.

“For context, I’m Thai, and a lot of what I make has strong flavors think: garlic, fermented fish sauce, chili, shrimp paste, that kind of thing,” she explained.

“Most of my coworkers love it. Kate, though, has always been… weird about it. She’s made little comments before, like, “Wow, that’s pungent” or “Your food is so intense.”

“Once when I brought in som tam (green papaya salad), she wrinkled her nose and said, “Ugh, why does it smell like that?” Like, it smells like lime and chili? Sorry, it’s not a turkey sandwich, Kate.”

The worst and most hurtful thing Kate has ever said to her was when Kate asked if she ate bugs as a child.

She was so blown away that she laughed, but Kate continued to say she watched a documentary one time about Thai people who ate crickets.

Due to that documentary, Kate expected she had to have done the same thing when she was a kid. She kept her cool as she came up with a way to respond to that.

“I told her, as evenly as I could, that yes, some people eat insects, but it’s not like I was raised munching on tarantulas for breakfast. She got all flustered and said she “didn’t mean it like that,” she added.

A month ago, she cooked a curry noodle soup for the office potluck lunch, and once again, all of her coworkers adored it. The only person who didn’t appreciate it was Kate.

Kate tried it, pulled a face, and stated it tasted too bold. Kate giggled like she was joking, but later on, she heard Kate telling another person in their office that her soup had far too many scents and spices.

It’s interesting that Kate keeps trying and insulting her food when Kate clearly doesn’t like it. As they say, if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t even say it, right?

“So a few weeks later, when it was my turn to cook again, I made my usual dish plus a plain grilled chicken breast with some steamed veggies and a little cup of ranch dressing,” she said.

“No seasoning, no “strong smells”, etc. I left a note: “For Kate, since I know she prefers something simple!” She was pissed. Said I was “singling her out” and making her look bad.”

“I told her I was just trying to be accommodating, the way she seemed to want. Some coworkers thought it was hilarious, others said I was being passive-aggressive. Honestly, maybe I was.”

She’s left wondering if it was mean of her to cook a different dish for Kate given how critical she is of Thai food.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

