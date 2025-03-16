He Wants To Divorce His Wife Now That She’s Friends With His Bully Of A Brother

Justlight - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 32-year-old man has a 33-year-old brother named Dean, with whom he does not get along since Dean has relentlessly bullied him for years.

He hoped Dean would change and he gave him plenty of chances, but that never happened. So many people dismissed what Dean did to him as siblings simply being siblings, but Dean is cruel.

Dean called him names and threatened to take embarrassing photos of him to show the kids in their school. He had some stomach problems and Dean would tell everyone he went to the bathroom in his pants.

If he invited friends over, Dean would attempt to humiliate him in front of them. When he brought home his first college girlfriend to meet his family, Dean did the same thing.

He stopped coming home from college because of Dean, and he said something to his parents, but they didn’t intervene.

Honestly, his parents failed to stick up for him and let Dean do whatever he wanted. Despite all that, he recently tried to give Dean a chance.

“That brings me to my wife. We’ve been together for 6 years, married 4 and we have two kids together. She knows my history with Dean and told me I deserved better,” he explained.

“But then she met Dean at my parents’ house, sat through him doing the same [stuff] which made me insist we leave early and then she started talking to him online and became actual friends with him. They text and make plans and I’m so hurt by that.”

“She told me I don’t get to police her relationships and how she thinks it’s good for them to connect because he has kids with his wife and we have two and the kids deserve to know each other. She also told me they have stuff in common and make good friends. I told her given how he treats me I would have expected her to stay as far from him as she can and I said it hurts that she’s become friends with him.”

Justlight – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His wife feels that Dean isn’t a mean man at all. He made it clear to his wife he was unhappy about her friendship with Dean and stated they need to go to therapy together.

He thinks his marriage will be over shortly if his wife keeps saying she wants to be friends with Dean. His wife wanted to know if he was serious about the divorce and he said he was.

He feels she’s backstabbing him, but his wife called him insane and controlling while adding that she has already told her family members that he’s selfish for dreaming of ripping their family apart over Dean.

Two of his cousins and all of his friends believe his wife is being inappropriate and they are on his side if he follows through with the divorce.

“But I know this is a huge thing and will hurt my kids. I also know I’ve questioned whether my wife and Dean are having an affair,” he continued.

“I have read some of those messages and they don’t seem flirty and most of their plans are online but even if it’s just a friendship it does feel like betrayal to me.”

Do you think he’s wrong for wanting to divorce his wife now that she’s friends with Dean, his bully of a brother?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski