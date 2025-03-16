His Girlfriend Accused Him Of Not Caring About Her After He Asked Her To Buy Her Own Face Masks

veles_studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you stop and think about products that are considered essential for women, what would be on that list? Would face masks to benefit your skin make the cut?

This 35-year-old man has a girlfriend the same age as him who has been unemployed for quite a lengthy amount of time.

Due to that, he has generously offered to financially provide for her until she can find another job. She has picked up some freelance work recently, and she earns around $500 a month from that.

“I don’t track her finances, but she doesn’t handle any expenses outside of government taxes and such. I pay for food, housing supplies, [and] pretty much any day-to-day expenses,” he explained.

“As per the title, we were walking around the mall and she saw moisturizing face masks, and asked if I could get more for her.”

“Previously, I had indulged her for these, but today I asked if she could pay for them herself. She was taken aback by this, and we went home.”

They did have a conversation about the face masks later. He informed his girlfriend that he was happy to pay her bills, and he is grateful that she’s appreciative of him, but it would help him out for her to begin buying some things on her own.

His girlfriend argued back that he doesn’t get that face masks are an “essential item” for women in their 30s.

She stated that face masks are as important as purchases such as toothpaste and toilet paper and that his refusal to buy them for her underscores the fact that he does not care about her “well-being” at all.

veles_studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Obviously I don’t intend to make her feel that way, but I was surprised to hear of moisturizing face masks as an essential item,” he said.

“Though even if it were the case, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask her to handle even a small amount of expenses related to taking care of her, such as “cosmetic essential items” like face masks, skincare, makeup, etc., again, all of which she claims are essential.”

“In the end, she begrudgingly agreed that she’ll pay for her own face masks and other such care products, but she seemed quite upset towards me. I’m not sure how to handle this situation.”

What are your thoughts on this?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski