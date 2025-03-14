Her Cousin Wants Her To Pick A New Name So She Can Use It For Her Baby To Fulfill A Family Prophecy

chika_milan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 23-year-old girl has a 25-year-old cousin named Lila who is heavily invested in spiritual matters. To be more specific, Lila takes omens, lores, and prophecies that have been in their family for years and lives her life according to them.

All of these things have been passed down from generation to generation on their great-grandma’s side of the family.

“Most of the time, I just go along with it because it’s harmless—stuff like “never plant rosemary on a full moon” or “our bloodline has a connection to the ocean.” Weird, but whatever,” she explained.

Ever since Lila got pregnant, everything has become crazier. A week ago, Lila told her she intends to name her baby girl after her.

She thought that was a wonderful compliment to have a baby share the same name as her, but then she questioned Lila about why she wanted to do this.

“That’s when she got all serious and said, “Because you’re the chosen one.” Uhh…excuse me? She explained that according to a family prophecy, a girl born into our bloodline with my name would have a great spiritual awakening, unlock ancient family powers, and become the protector of our lineage,” she added.

She burst into laughter, thinking Lila had to be teasing her, but nope, Lila was entirely serious. Lila mentioned her unborn baby was the person who was meant to be the one heir of that specific prophecy.

So by Lila giving the baby her name, the baby would be able to soak up that bond their great-grandma forged with some mystical force.

Lila concluded her bizarre speech by insisting she had quit using her name and pick a new one, or else the magic would not work. She incredulously asked Lila if she seriously wanted her to change her name.

chika_milan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She nodded and said I could pick a new one—something neutral and mundane, so I wouldn’t “compete for the energy,” she continued.

“I thought this was absolutely insane and told her…no. My name is my name. She got really upset and said I was being “selfish with my spiritual destiny” and that I should be honored that her child was meant to fulfill the prophecy.”

“Now, some family members (who are also into the whole mysticism thing) are saying I should at least consider it because “this is bigger than me” and “the prophecy has never been wrong before. I honestly don’t care if the kid gets magical powers or not—I’m not renaming myself just so her baby can have full access to the family spirits or whatever.”

Do you think she’s wrong for not wanting to get a new name because Lila now needs it for her baby?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski