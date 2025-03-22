Her Friend Used Their Vacation Money And Paid Her Rent With It

Nothing kills the excitement of a planned getaway faster than when someone fails to pay for their portion of the trip.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @opeylove discovered that one of the girls she was going on vacation with could not be trusted with her finances.

The girl was a friend of a friend of TikToker @opeylove, and she was in charge of booking the Airbnb for their spring break trip to Tulum, Mexico.

So, @opeylove sent her the money for her part, which was $400. There were a total of five girls going on the trip, including her.

Before the trip, TikToker @opeylove received a text message from the girl saying that she had used the $400 she sent for the Airbnb to pay her rent.

She even asked her to send another payment of $400 so that they didn’t lose the Airbnb. Finally, she promised to pay her back the full $800 after the trip.

TikToker @opeylove called her immediately after receiving the message. She thought it was incredibly disrespectful of this girl to spend her vacation money for her own purposes and no longer wanted to go on the trip at all.

The girl explained that it had been an emergency. She had asked around for help with covering the missing $400, but no one else was able to help out.

In a follow-up video, @opeylove revealed how she finally got her money back. After learning how her money was mishandled by the girl, she called her friend, who was also a mutual friend of the girl. Her friend was shocked to hear about the girl’s lack of responsibility.

Her friend then sent her $400 and tried to tell her that the girl was a single mother, so she had always missed out on traveling. But that did not convince @opeylove to jump back into the trip. She planned to do her own traveling in the summer instead.

Some TikTok users in the comments section shared instances when their friends duped them out of their money.

“I had a friend who did this to me. She lied and said our hotel got canceled and then said they wouldn’t refund. Turns out she used it and lied,” commented one user.

“My husband was in a fantasy football league, and the guy running it used their fees to pay bills, then when it was time to pay the winners… didn’t have the money. He has done this multiple times. Can’t trust everyone to manage the money,” stated another.

“My ex-best friend was like this. She invited me on a trip to Florida with her family, so I went, and I paid for her the entire time because she didn’t have money. I spent a good $1,200 on both of us, and she got mad when her dad and stepmom paid for me most of the time because they felt bad,” wrote a third.

