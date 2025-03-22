A Guy Bailed On Their Date Because He Got Another Girl Pregnant

Olga - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Getting stood up is bad enough, but finding out that your date bailed on you because he got another girl pregnant is a plot twist that no one would’ve seen coming.

TikToker Sara (@sara.fred) was gearing up to meet a guy for the first time and have a nice afternoon at the beach together when her plans were thrown into disarray.

She met a guy on a dating app, but he lived far from her, so it was hard to make plans with him. They continued talking, and finally, a day came when they were both free.

They decided to meet up at a beach. On the morning of the date, they confirmed their plans, but after that, he was radio silent.

She texted him throughout the day, but he never responded. She went to the beach anyway because it was a warm, sunny day, and she would still have a good time alone with her dog.

When she arrived, she called him, and he picked up after one ring. He apologized for not answering and told her that he wouldn’t be able to make it to the beach.

Then, he explained that he had received a text message from a girl he used to hook up with. Apparently, she was pregnant with his child.

So, he had to leave work and accompany her to the clinic that morning. He worked for his father, and once he returned to work, they got into a screaming match, which resulted in him getting fired.

His dad also threatened to take away his truck. Sara did not know what to say to the news. Clearly, he had not been expecting this particular life update.

Olga – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Of course, she could not hold it against him for failing to show up at this point. He had a lot going on, and fatherhood is the ultimate excuse to bail anyway. To this day, she is still shocked about the whole situation.

At least Sara dodged a major bullet and did not become a stepmother! After that, she did not speak to him again and deleted the dating app.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan