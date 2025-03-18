Her Husband Ignored Her To Text His Ex In Secret While She Was Struggling With Her Pregnancy

Before this woman began dating her husband six years ago, he was seeing another girl. She has always known about her husband’s ex – not because this woman was super special to him, but because they discussed every person they have slept with in the past.

Several days ago, she was on her husband’s phone to send herself some pictures when she caught her husband messaging this ex.

She was too curious to ignore that, so she read their exchanges. Apparently, her husband has been secretly texting his ex for months, which explains why he ignored her as she struggled through her pregnancy with their child (and the aftermath).

She has made it clear to her husband before that she doesn’t like that he wants to keep in contact with his ex since there’s no valid excuse for that connection to keep going.

“I was under the impression that this was just a casual fling and that she is not a significant person in his life so I see no reason for them to continue to communicate,” she said.

“I never gave it another thought. However, these messages felt very condescending towards me when they talked about how they both think it’s silly that I won’t let them stay in touch. He even asked to meet her at a coffee shop without me knowing and asked multiple times if she was available for a phone call.”

“He also told her to start messaging him on Instagram because it’s more private and I’m less likely to find their messages there.”

She went right to her husband after she read through the messages, and he tried to pretend that he had no idea what she was talking about.

However, he finally confessed that he had been messaging his ex behind her back, and he maintained that they were very good friends so he disliked that she said he couldn’t speak to his ex.

He did promise that he never cheated, nor did he meet up with his ex in person. She does not feel like she can trust that though, since her husband evidently feels that it’s acceptable to lie to her face and be sneaky.

She’s questioning if her husband is believable at all after the messages came to light.

“Another massive issue is that during the time span of these messages, I was 9 months pregnant and then I had a c-section and the recovery was brutal,” she continued.

She couldn’t walk, her bandage got infected, she had a fever, and to top it all off, she came down with COVID. This was one of the worst times in her life, and her husband certainly wasn’t there to support her.

One day when she was dealing with a fever, her husband went off to take a nap and left her to take care of their infant son all by herself.

Her husband stated she should come to wake him up if she had to really go to the doctor, so he didn’t care that she was sick.

“I still have a lot of resentment because of the lack of help I got during my postpartum and now I find out he somehow found the time in all of that to be talking to this girl,” she concluded.

“I have no clue if this is something I should work through or if it’s a warning sign that this marriage is doomed?”

