She Called Her Dad’s Affair Partner A Dirty Homewrecker After She Got Confronted For Failing To Attend Her Half-Brother’s Birthday Party

alinakho - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 18-year-old woman’s family life was turned upside down last year when she and her mother found out that her father was having an affair with one of his new coworkers.

His affair partner was a single mom and seemingly didn’t have any regrets about their relationship, either. In fact, after the truth came out, his affair partner talked to her mom and claimed the father of her son was a deadbeat.

“And my dad was good to her son, and [his affair partner] wanted us to be respectful and accept the changes with grace because a little boy’s chance to grow up with a father figure was on the line,” she revealed.

Understandably, she and her mom didn’t take that well, and her mom made it clear that the affair partner wasn’t welcome at their home.

The situation also became more complicated since she was 17 years old at the time, so following her parents’ separation, a custody split had to be determined. Her dad wanted more custody; meanwhile, she wanted him to have none.

This led a judge to decide that she’d spend every other weekend at her dad’s house until she turned 18.

Her time at her dad’s house was filled with his affair partner attempting to befriend her and get her to “play sister” with the little boy. She admits that she was rude to her dad’s affair partner and flat-out stated they weren’t friends.

“[His affair partner tried her whole speech again about her son, and I told her I didn’t care about him. That he was not my problem and not my responsibility,” she noted.

Nonetheless, she didn’t want to hurt the boy’s feelings, which is why, whenever he was around, she acted nicely toward him. This wound up causing him to become attached.

alinakho – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She remained furious with her father, too, and told him that his behavior had forever altered their relationship. He was interested in going to therapy with her and didn’t want his affair to change things between them, but she felt the damage was already done and refused to go.

“To me, cheating is disgusting. Had my dad just left my mom when he was unhappy? That’s fine. I wouldn’t have been mad. Divorces happen,” she reasoned.

“I know cheating does, too. But cheating is so disrespectful and disgusting, and to expect me to play family with that woman? Never.”

That’s why she was caught off guard when she received an invitation to a birthday party for the affair partner’s son, who she’d guess is around 5 years old. But she knew she wasn’t going to attend, so she simply ignored it.

Well, her absence at the party proceeded to spark a lot of family drama. First, her dad complained to her grandparents about it and accused her of upsetting the boy. This caused her grandparents to reach out and question her about her decision.

They believed she should’ve gone to show the boy that she wasn’t “abandoning him,” and she took major issue with that.

“I told them he wasn’t mine to abandon, and I’m not going to stay in his life. They told me he’s a kid, and I said he’s a kid who isn’t my problem,” she remembered.

“They wanted me to feel bad, and I made sure they knew I didn’t feel bad and knew I didn’t have to. They disagreed.”

Then, things escalated even further when her father’s affair partner showed up during her walk home from work one day and basically attempted to guilt her, saying the boy missed her at the party. She tried telling the affair partner to leave her alone, but it didn’t work, and the woman kept talking to her about the boy’s feelings.

“So I told her the last person I wanted to hear from was a dirty, disgusting homewrecker like her who sleeps with married men,” she explained.

“I told her she is repulsive in my eyes, and like I told her months before, she was never going to be my friend.”

It seems as if her harshness was enough to scare off her father’s affair partner. Yet, once again, her grandparents heard about her remarks, confronted her via text, and said they didn’t like the person she was becoming.

She urged her grandparents to take a look in the mirror since she didn’t like who her father, their son, was becoming, either. However, that set them off even more, and following a bunch of angry texts, she was forced to block her grandparents.

Now, in hindsight, she realizes that she could’ve just kept walking instead of tearing into her father’s affair partner. This has left her wondering if defending herself about skipping the birthday party and insulting the affair partner was really the wrong thing to do.

Would you want a relationship with the child of your parent’s affair partner? How should she handle this?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek