She Paid $19 For A Single Strawberry Imported From Japan

In 2023, a pound of fresh strawberries cost an average of $3.80 in the United States, according to the USDA. So, would you ever consider spending a whopping $19 on a single strawberry?

While most people couldn’t dream of paying such a price, some shoppers at Erewhon are. The upscale supermarket, based in California, has become beloved by celebrities for its organic, high-quality food.

But even though customers may like the chic and exclusive offerings, they also pay for these perks with much higher price tags. The viral “Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie,” for instance, goes for a steep $20.

The smoothie, which previously sent social media users into a frenzy, has now been one-upped by a single strawberry that retails for $19 at Erewhon.

Alyssa Antoci, a 21-year-old Los Angeles-based TikToker with over 213,000 followers, recently shared a video of herself trying the luxury fruit on her account @alyssaantocii.

The berry, sold by ELLY AMAI, is organic, imported from Kyoto, Japan, and comes in its own container, where it sits on a “little tray.”

“Apparently, it’s like the best-tasting strawberry in the entire world,” Alyssa said before digging in.

Once she took a sizable bite of the berry, she seemingly couldn’t contain her “wow,” adding, “That’s the best strawberry. That’s crazy.”

Alyssa proceeded to start telling other Erewhon patrons how delicious the strawberry was. She also joked, “I need to eat every last bit of it,” and went in for a second bite.

Her TikTok received over 1.1 million likes and prompted more than 11,500 viewers to share their thoughts in the comment section. Perhaps unsurprisingly, countless people were disgruntled by the strawberry’s extremely high price.

“That’s a $1.99 strawberry from a farmer’s market, wrapped in Lunchable packaging,” commented one user.

“Who else thinks Erewhon is a social experiment to see what some people will spend on?” asked a second.

“If I dropped $20 on a strawberry, I’d probably convince myself it was the best one I’ve ever tasted, too,” opined a third.

The reactions Alyssa received online prompted her to post a follow-up video in which she acknowledged how a strawberry costing $19 is “crazy.”

Nonetheless, she stood by her initial review. In fact, Alyssa stated, “It does taste like a strawberry, but by like a thousand. The taste is so strong and powerful, and it’s so sweet. I’ve never had a more sweet strawberry in my life. It tasted like candy.”

Alyssa went on to discuss how Erewhon only carries products that are “super good for you, organic and don’t have any sort of chemicals.” Furthermore, she pointed out how she didn’t consume the strawberry at its “full potential.”

Apparently, consumers are supposed to leave it unrefrigerated for 30 minutes before eating it for a sweeter, more powerful taste. She, on the other hand, ate it straight from the refrigerator.

“I need to go back and get some more to try,” Alyssa noted.

Yet, at the time of Alyssa’s follow-up video, she revealed how she’d gone back to Erewhon and discovered the single strawberries were sold out.

So, it appears that at least some people are very intrigued by the concept and want to taste the strawberries themselves.

Would you ever pay $19 to try a lone strawberry?

