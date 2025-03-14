She Fell Asleep On A Date Since The Guy Couldn’t Stop Talking About Star Wars, And Then Her Mom Had To Give Them A Ride Home

McKenzi Brooke, who goes by @mckenzibrooke on TikTok, went on a date so bad she fell asleep in the middle of it.

The guy McKenzi went out with stated that he would pick her up from her place, so she assumed he was going to drive her to the restaurant.

But no, this man didn’t have a car, so McKenzi’s mom had to drive them over to the place! Once inside, things got even worse as McKenzi was stuck paying for her own food.

“Rule 101: if you’re taking a girl out, you should be paying, not her, but besides the point, when we sat down to get our food, this man could not stop talking about Star Wars or just cooking,” McKenzi explained in her video.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love Star Wars, but I don’t want to listen to this for an hour and a half. So yeah, during this date, I ended up falling asleep, because I was bored out of my mind.”

McKenzi’s mom then had to come to pick them up from the restaurant since they didn’t have a way to get home.

After they were back at the house, McKenzi told her date to hurry up and order himself an Uber, as she had somewhere to be in half an hour.

He told McKenzi he did that and the driver was two minutes away, so how come he was still at her house when she had to leave?

McKenzi then left, which meant her date was still at her house alone with her mom. Her mom was not happy about that, by the way, and it turns out the Uber never arrived until 30 minutes later.

So this guy was chilling at her house for an hour straight following the date.

“You know, he was a really sweet guy, but definitely by far the worst date I’ve been on,” McKenzi continued.

What’s the worst first date you’ve ever been on?

