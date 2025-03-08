8 Signs Resentment Is Damaging A Relationship

artmim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

No One Ever Wants To Breed Resentment In Their Relationship

Volodymyr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

But sometimes, it’s the things we do without even thinking that slowly chip away at our partner’s patience, trust, and affection over time.

Resentment doesn’t always have to be the result of some dramatic betrayal. It more commonly creeps in through small, everyday behaviors that go unchecked.

Here Are 8 Ways You’re Fostering Resentment (Without Realizing It)

kegfire – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’re wondering whether you’re unknowingly pushing your partner away, here are 8 subtle but powerful ways you might be fostering resentment without even realizing it.

1. Always Prioritizing Your Needs Over Theirs

Unique Vision – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It takes two to tango (and have a healthy relationship). So, if one person is always putting themselves first, it can create a power imbalance that makes their partner resent them.

These little instances can pile up in the long run, too. It could start with you always choosing where to eat for date nights or what to watch on TV. Otherwise, maybe when your partner is exhausted after a long day, you still expect them to help with your chores but never offer the same support in return.

As time goes on, your partner may be left feeling like they’re always in second place, causing them to become emotionally distant. Remember that relationships thrive on mutual consideration, so compromise is key.

2. Giving Criticism But Never Taking It

maxbelchenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s easy to point out your partner’s flaws, like how they always leave their dirty laundry on the ground, have a habit of being tardy, or spend too much money. The hard part is accepting criticism of your own.

Of course, no one enjoys feeling like they’re under a microscope. But that’s especially true when your partner never holds themself to the same standard.

Do you frequently criticize your partner but then get defensive the moment they mention something you could work on? This sends the message that their concerns matter less than yours and may cause them to harbor resentment.

3. Keeping Score In Your Relationship

GTeam – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Love should never feel transactional, but that’s exactly what happens when you start keeping score with your partner, measuring who did, gave, or sacrificed more.

If you find yourself thinking that your partner essentially “owes” you because you did something for them, it’s a sign that your relationship has moved from affection to obligation. Suddenly, acts that are supposed to be out of kindness and love turn into something that needs to be “paid back.”

When love becomes a scoreboard, it kills the joy of giving and turns partners against each other. Couples are supposed to be on the same team.

4. Being Passive-Aggressive

Desmi – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you hate confrontation? If so, you’re definitely not alone. Still, that doesn’t mean you should use passive-aggressive communication to avoid conflict.

Some examples may include sarcastic comments, backhanded compliments, or giving your partner the silent treatment when you’re upset. Again, this behavior might not feel like a huge deal at the moment, but over time, you’re building a wall of tension without ever addressing the real issue at hand.

Passive aggressiveness will only undermine transparent communication and leave your partner feeling confused, defensive, and resentful.

5. Invalidating Your Partner’s Feelings

Volodymyr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Another way to seemingly avoid conflict is by invalidating your partner’s feelings. However, it will do far more damage in the long run.

By telling your partner they’re “overreacting” or “making a big deal” about something, you’re essentially saying their feelings don’t matter to you. Wouldn’t that make you feel small, unheard, and unimportant?

If this becomes a pattern, your partner might even stop sharing their feelings with you altogether out of the fear that they won’t be taken seriously. Be sure to show them validation by acknowledging and empathizing with their emotions to build trust, not resentment.

6. Ignoring Boundaries

artmim – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Everyone has their own limits, which is why it’s important to set boundaries, whether those be physical or emotional. So, if you’re constantly ignoring or disrespecting them, it sends the message that your partner’s comfort and autonomy aren’t valued.

How would you feel if your partner pushed you to open up when you weren’t ready or snooped through your personal space? Probably violated and overwhelmed.

Don’t give your partner reasons to feel distrustful or insecure about your relationship. Respect their boundaries to avoid eroding respect and creating resentment.

7. Not Contributing Equally

juananbarros – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Whether your partner does all the household chores, handles all the bills, or always shoulders the emotional stress, a contribution imbalance is a surefire way to make your partner resent you.

They will start to feel taken for granted and as if they’re putting the bulk of the effort into your relationship.

Responsibilities should be tackled as a team effort, with support and gratitude reciprocated on both ends. But if one person thinks they’re doing it all alone, it can cause a toxic divide.

8. Trying To Control Your Partner

Jacob Lund – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last but certainly not least is attempting to dictate your partner’s actions or decisions. The only person you can control is yourself, and it’s unfair to think you should hold that power over anyone else.

If you’re always telling your partner how to dress, who to hang out with, or what career move they should make next, it undermines their autonomy. They’re probably left feeling disrespected and misunderstood.

In the long term, your partner may start to walk on eggshells around you, and your relationship will suffer from emotional withdrawal.

The best relationships are built on mutual respect and support. Let your partner have the freedom to be themselves without the fear of being judged or manipulated.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek