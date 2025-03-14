She Packed Her Things And Left Home After Her Husband And Daughters Kept Being Unappreciative

This 38-year-old woman spent years as a stay-at-home mom, and she just went back to work not that long ago. She and her 40-year-old husband have twin girls who are 14-years-old.

A month ago, she quit her job, but the reality is she’s struggled to have one ever since she married her husband.

Her daughters have asthma and frequently are ill, so it falls on her to get them to doctor appointments and take care of their medications.

When they have asthma attacks at night, she’s the one who stays up to care for them, not her husband. Her husband doesn’t help with anything related to their daughters.

“To be fair, he’s responsible when it comes to work and provides financially—our bills are paid, and we live comfortably,” she explained.

“And honestly, I like taking care of the house. Having a clean home gives me a sense of peace. But here’s the thing: no one lifts a finger to help me. I cook, clean, do laundry—everything.”

“And when my husband and daughters come home, they just…relax. Not even a “thank you.” They won’t wash their own plates or uniforms, even after I’ve asked—begged—them to help.”

She’s spoken to her husband and her daughters on many occasions, trying to get them to pitch in and do something, anything.

She’s easily had between five to ten conversations about this with them all. She’s beginning a new job tomorrow, so she’s desperate for help at home.

She mentioned that if she’s expected to keep doing chores alone, they have to at least pick up their dirty dishes and wash their uniforms.

She then threatened to leave home and go to stay at her mom’s place if she came across so much as a single dirty plate.

In response, her family stated she was “stressed” and they bought her a book on tips for staying sane as a stay-at-home mom.

“Well, guess what? Today, after school, they ate lunch, left their dirty dishes on the table, and went on with their day like nothing happened,” she said.

“Not even 24 hours after I asked for help. So, I packed a bag and left to stay with my mom. And you know what really hurts? They didn’t seem to care. No one called me, no one tried to stop me. It’s like I’m invisible.”

“I told them I’ll be back in a few days—maybe a week—but I feel so empty and unappreciated. My mom thinks I’ve spoiled them too much, and maybe she’s right. But is it really too much to ask for a little help?”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to pack her bags and leave home after her husband and daughters kept being unappreciative.

What do you think?

