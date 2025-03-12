She’s A Dubai Housewife With A $231,500 Monthly Allowance Breaking Down How She Spends That Money

Malaikah Raja, an influencer with over 1.1 million followers on her TikTok account @malaikahraja, often posts videos about her glamorous lifestyle, from getting a customized pink G-Wagon as a “push present” for delivering her second baby to visiting Hermes for a designer shopping spree.

Now, her viewers are getting a glimpse into just how much money she spends on a regular basis, and it’s quite jarring.

Malaikah posted a now-viral video on TikTok in which she broke down her monthly allowance as a housewife in Dubai.

She began by differentiating her “general shopping” budget from her “luxury and designer” allowance. The former is $5,000 per month, and the latter is $15,000.

As if that already seemed steep, Malaikah went on to detail how she also has “off-plan” investment properties with monthly payments that total approximately $200,000 each month.

Malaikah has a dedicated monthly allowance for self-care as well. She spends $1,000 on massages, receiving one massage each week, and $500 on manicures and pedicures, saying she doesn’t get her nails done “too often.”

Meanwhile, her other hair, skin, and general health treatments cost $8,000, and she spends around $2,000 a month on makeup and skincare products.

Finally, Malaikah revealed how, when it comes to food and date nights, her allowance is unlimited.

“Food and date nights [are] completely unlimited because my husband wants me to put on weight,” she explained.

Excluding dining out and dates, Malaikah’s overall monthly allowance totals a whopping $231,500. She noted how, if she doesn’t spend all of it each month, the leftover funds are placed in her savings account.

According to Malaikah’s Instagram bio, she is a “trading mentor and educator.” She has two kids, a toddler son and a daughter born in November 2024, and consistently shares her luxe daily routine on social media.

Her monthly budget TikTok, which she captioned, “My 2-year-old son has an allowance so much better than mine,” has received over 6.7 million views and amassed 365,000 likes. Thousands of people flocked to the comment section, comparing Malaikah’s lavish lifestyle to their own situation.

“$5,000 would literally solve like 90% of my problems!” wrote one user.

“Hey Siri, how does one become a Dubai housewife? Asking for a friend,” joked another.

“How do I become a housewife in Dubai? I’m a guy, but how?” asked a third.

If you had such a large monthly allowance, what would you spend it on?

