She Expects The Hotel She’s Staying At To Give Her A Full Refund After Her Teddy Bear Disappeared From Her Room

Rithor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Have you ever had something go missing from your hotel room during a stay? This 20-year-old girl is currently on vacation and staying at a big-name hotel.

She packed her Jellycat teddy bear to bring with her, and it was something her stepdad bought for her years ago.

Now, some older, discontinued Jellycat stuffed animals can go for a nice sum of money, especially if they have tags on them like her bear does. But she doesn’t love the bear for the monetary value it possibly holds.

“It’s really sentimental, and while I usually sleep with a different stuffed animal at home, I always bring this bear when I travel because I can’t sleep without one. It’s my “travel bear,” she explained.

“I left the hotel (update: it’s a mega-corporation) for the day and made sure my bear was in the bed. When I got back, housekeeping had come through, made the bed…and the bear was gone.”

“I immediately started searching, checked the sheets, under the bed, my suitcase, every corner of the room, twice.”

She kept on searching everywhere for her teddy with no luck, as it was nowhere to be found, and she looked all over the place.

She then decided to go to the front desk and tell them about her missing bear. They searched the hotel’s laundry room, but her bear wasn’t there either.

The hotel told her that the person who cleaned her room had gone home for the day, so they were unable to ask that person more questions.

“I’m convinced it was stolen or accidentally thrown away, and I feel devastated because this bear isn’t just some random toy! It has deep sentimental value,” she added.

“I feel like the hotel should take responsibility for this. I don’t feel comfortable staying somewhere my belongings aren’t safe, and I want a full refund for my stay. Some of my friends think I’m overreacting, but I don’t know I’m down about it.”

Do you think she’s wrong to expect a full refund on her room after her bear vanished?

