5 Ways To Get Squirrels To Stop Eating Your Fruit Trees

Isn’t It Frustrating When Squirrels Help Themselves To Your Fruit Trees?

Few things are as frustrating as meticulously caring for your fruit trees, only to find that hungry squirrels keep going after your harvest.

These agile critters are drawn to the sweet scent (and, obviously, taste) of ripening fruit. And once they find a reliable food source, they can be tough to get rid of.

Here Are 5 Humane Ways To Safeguard Your Fruit Trees

Nonetheless, with planning and a few smart techniques, you can protect your trees and enjoy the literal fruits of your labor. Here are some humane ways to safeguard your fruit trees from squirrels.

1. Squirrel Baffles

Squirrel baffles are one of the simplest and most effective tools for stopping animals from climbing your fruit trees. They are smooth, tube-shaped barriers that wrap around the trunk, creating a slippery surface that squirrels can’t grip. So, it becomes nearly impossible for them to climb up and snag any fruit.

The best part? Since they won’t interfere with your tree’s growth, baffles are a low-maintenance solution that can be left in place season after season. Just choose a squirrel baffle that’s metal or slick plastic and make sure they’re installed high enough to prevent the critters from jumping over them.

2. Motion-Activated Sprinklers

Another hands-off and humane way to deter squirrels is motion-activated sprinklers. The devices use sensors to detect movement and will respond with a quick spray of water, effectively startling squirrels without causing them any harm. Usually, this is enough to convince them not to return to your yard.

These sprinklers can even help keep other unwanted garden visitors, like deer or raccoons, away. However, keep in mind that they will require a reliable water source, which can be tough to supply during droughts.

3. Tree Nets

Covering your fruit trees with wildlife-safe nets is also an effective way to block squirrels from stealing your harvest. The net should be spread over the entire canopy and be tightly secured at the base. That way, no squirrels will be able to sneak in from underneath.

But while this method can be very helpful in deterring squirrels and still allowing sunlight and rain to reach your tree, installation can be a chore, particularly on larger trees. Plus, you will have to regularly check the net to ensure animals, like birds, don’t become accidentally trapped.

4. Squirrel Feeders

Sometimes, the best offense is actually a good distraction. You may want to consider placing a squirrel feeder in another part of your yard that’s stocked with foods they love, such as nuts, corn, or sunflower seeds.

This technique is inexpensive and appeals to the critters’ natural instincts to go for the easiest meal. As an added bonus, it may even help keep them away from your bird feeders.

Still, it’s important to note that feeders have the potential to attract even more squirrels to your yard. So, if you opt to go this route, be prepared to keep it stocked.

5. Cut Off Access

One final method involves limiting the ways squirrels can get to your fruit trees in the first place. This could include trimming nearby tree limbs, removing overhanging branches, and creating space between your trees and fences or rooftops to prevent jumping.

Cutting off access isn’t always the easiest, though, as removing branches can be a lofty job. Not to mention, you don’t want to over-prune your tree if you’ve already trimmed back a lot this season.

