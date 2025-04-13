After He Vanished, His Truck Was Found Abandoned, And His Shoes Were Stuck In The Mud: Where Is Lopaz Richardson?

Facebook - pictured above is Lopaz

By the summer of 2021, Lopaz Richardson, a 32-year-old father from Texas, had just opened a new tattoo shop and was “doing well.” Nonetheless, on July 5, 2021, he mysteriously vanished and has remained missing ever since.

That morning, he was last seen in Spring, Texas, while dropping off his daughter. A few days later, his vehicle, a white 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, was discovered abandoned on July 9.

The truck was found five hours away near train tracks in Howe, Texas, which is located close to the Oklahoma border.

His wife, who opted to remain unnamed due to safety concerns surrounding the case, said she and Lopaz had been together since college.

“I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. I was out looking on the ground with some of his family and my best friend, searching downtown in the Rosenberg area and the area where they found his truck abandoned,” his wife remembered.

At first, the police told Lopaz’s wife that nothing was uncovered in the truck. It wasn’t until about 35 days later that she learned some things, including his wallet containing his driver’s license and credit cards, had been discovered inside.

Additionally, Lopaz’s shoes were reportedly stuck in nearby mud, and when his wife visited the truck to search through it herself, she recovered her husband’s cell phone.

“Majority of everything had been deleted,” she detailed, adding how other devices had been erased, too.

“Memory cards, his GoPro camera, a digital camera. All the memory cards were wiped clean. Nothing on them.”

Facebook – pictured above is Lopaz

Lopaz had no known ties to the area where his truck was abandoned, and his bank account was last used in Henryetta, Oklahoma.

Plus, he left behind a large sum of money in his bank account and the inventory for his tattoo shop. Given all of this, Lopaz’s wife doesn’t believe he left of his own volition.

“He had just opened a new business. He was doing well. There would be no reason to me that he would walk away from his life at this point,” she explained.

Leading up to the day he disappeared, Lopaz reportedly expressed concern to his wife about someone being out to get him. He claimed to have disrespected the wrong person, saying he wouldn’t get the opportunity to apologize.

Lopaz’s wife suspects he was a victim of foul play, and she thinks she knows who was responsible for her husband’s disappearance. But, without evidence, the search for answers continues.

In April 2022, she admitted that she didn’t expect Lopaz to still be alive. She also believes one of his friends might know what happened to him.

A Facebook page entitled “Help Bring Lopaz Home” has been launched to raise awareness about his case.

“Lopaz has a 10-year-old daughter who means the world to him, and we want to reunite him with his daughter and our family as a whole. We know he would not vanish without a trace of his own accord, or at least without notifying his family of his whereabouts. Please help us bring him home,” a featured Facebook post from August 13, 2021, reads.

Lopaz was six foot two, weighed between 210 pounds, and had black hair styled in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He also had various tattoos, including Emmett Till on his right hand and the words “Dear Life” on his eyelids.

Lopaz was last seen wearing brown cargo-type camouflage pants and a plain black T-shirt. Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is urged to contact the Rosenberg Police Department at (832) 595-3700.

