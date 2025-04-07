7 Highly Intelligent Cat Breeds

perpis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Cats Are Complex Creatures, But They’re Not Always Thought Of As Smart

Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

They can be both affectionate and aloof, depending on their mood that day. There are certain cat breeds that are quite clever. They can be trained to play fetch or solve puzzles faster than the average toddler.

Typically, cats are not usually considered to be as intelligent as other pets like dogs. This may be because dogs are more agreeable and cooperative.

Here Are 7 Of The Smartest Cat Breeds

Marina April – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

They seem to learn more tasks and are generally eager to please. On the other hand, cats tend to do their own thing and won’t engage in anything that’s boring them.

However, this does not mean that cats are not smart. In fact, they are highly intelligent and attuned to their surroundings. They just may not be interested in being trained. Here are seven of the smartest cat breeds.

1. Abyssinian

Anobis – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

This cat is sleek and gorgeous—the definition of beauty and brains. The Abyssinian is agile, affectionate toward humans, and incredibly intelligent. These felines are always alert and busy. They enjoy heights, where they can observe the room from the best view.

They are good problem-solvers and are happiest when playing with interactive puzzle toys or running a feline agility course. They are also social and like the company of people and other animals.

2. Russian Blue

milan gmail – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Russian Blue is more likely to train you than the other way around. They are very attuned to their mealtimes and like to maintain a strict schedule.

Russian Blues are smart and cautious, waiting to make sure a stranger is not a threat before warming up to them.

3. Siamese

perpis – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Siamese is one of the most recognizable cat breeds, and it also happens to be one of the smartest. These felines love to learn new tricks and are very vocal, often communicating with their humans.

They use their brain power to engage in interesting and challenging activities. If you do not provide them with outlets, they will take matters into their own paws.

4. Egyptian Mau

CallallooAlexis – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

This exotic beauty likes to exercise its mental and physical skills. Egyptian Maus must be kept stimulated with cat toys and activities.

They are so clever that they even have the ability to turn on the sink faucet. They love to splash their paws around in the water. After using up their energy, they will snuggle up with their human at the end of the day.

5. Bengal

seregraff – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The bengal originated from crossing a domestic cat with an Asian leopard cat, resulting in a spotted coat. They are confident, curious, and have got a bit of a wild side. They love to run, jump, pounce, and play, so make sure they have plenty of space.

New people and pets should be introduced to them at an early age because bengals are a little set in their ways. They have nimble paws that can turn light switches on and off, pull out small items from drawers, and snag pet fish from aquariums.

6. Korat

R. Gino Santa Maria – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Korat is considered good luck in Thailand. They are extremely observant and will take note of everything you do.

They enjoy having guests because they love to snoop around. This breed can learn to play fetch and walk on a leash. They thrive around people and are affectionate with families, so being alone may cause anxiety.

7. Bombay

Mackudog/Wirestock Creators – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

This kitty is as black as the night and is exceptionally clever. They are built for family life and are great at being trained.

Bombay cats are motivated to show off to their humans, so they are more willing to learn new tricks. They are also super cuddly and climb onto laps.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan