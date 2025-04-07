7 Houseplants With Long Lifespans

amawasri - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Houseplants Don’t Come Cheap: They’re Like Investments

Fxquadro – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If houseplants are your hobby, you know that they cost a lot of money. They become sort of like investment pieces, so of course, you want them to last as long as possible.

Many indoor plants can thrive for years, especially if you’ve got a green thumb, but some are known to have naturally longer lifespans than others.

Here Are 7 Houseplants With Long Lifespans

AntonioDiaz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

With proper care, these seven leafy legends can last for decades. They are here for the long haul (unlike your last situationship). Next time you’re looking for a plant to add to your collection, consider one of these options.

1. Snake Plant

kyrychukvitaliy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

One of the most popular houseplants out there is the snake plant, and it’s easy to see why. It is low-maintenance and is notoriously difficult to kill. Its stiff, straight leaves are dark green and edged in yellow. In some cases, snake plants can thrive for up to 25 years. Place a snake plant somewhere bright and humid.

2. Monstera

amawasri – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Monsteras have large, dramatic foliage, making them the perfect statement houseplant. They are easy to keep alive and have a climbing growth habit, so you can grow like a rainforest-like canopy in your living room. They are tolerant of low light and bright light. They should also be kept evenly moist. Monsteras can live as long as 50 years.

3. Rubber Tree

stock_studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

These plants have broad leaves that resemble rubber, hence the name. In the wild, they can grow up to 100 feet tall. As an indoor plant, it will live for 25 years. Make sure to be careful with watering because it will develop yellow leaves if they are too wet or too dry. Also, note that the milky sap that comes from this plant is toxic to pets.

4. Dwarf Umbrella Tree

Pouya Saadati/Wirestock Creators – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The dwarf umbrella tree is a small evergreen tree or shrub that can be grown as a houseplant. It has upright stems with glossy leaves and can produce tiny red flowers, although it rarely blooms indoors. It requires bright, indirect sunlight and well-draining soil. It can live for 25 years or more.

5. Jade Plant

suprabhat – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Caring for a jade plant is considered lucky, and it represents longevity, granting you good fortune for years to come. These tropical succulent plants can last between 50 and 70 years in some cases.

Jade plants must be repotted as they grow larger to accommodate root and trunk growth. If the leaves are yellow, that could be a sign of overwatering. The best place for jade plants is in full sunlight to help keep their branches strong.

6. Spider Plant

Vanchuree – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Spider plants can keep going for over a decade if they receive enough water and are repotted regularly. They produce baby plantlets that dangle from long stems. You can take cuttings and propagate them to make more plants. Spider plants can produce small white, star-shaped flowers in the summer.

7. Chinese Evergreen

Firn – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

There are many reasons to choose a Chinese evergreen for your next plant purchase. These plants have broad leaves with two tones of green, making the color contrast attractive to the eye. On top of that, they can tolerate shadier areas, survive periods of drought, and can live for 10 years or more.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan