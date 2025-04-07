7 Signs Of Signs Of Unrequited Love

Love Is Beautiful, But It Can Also Be Painful

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Sometimes, love is one of the most beautiful and fulfilling emotions, but it can also be the most painful, particularly when it’s one-sided.

Unrequited love, or the experience of loving someone who doesn’t feel the same way, will often leave you feeling confused, heartbroken, and stuck in a cycle of longing. It can happen when we hold onto past relationships or crush on an acquaintance or coworker.

Here Are 7 Signs The Person You’re In Love With Doesn’t Share The Same Feelings For You

Rather than subjecting yourself to continued pain, it’s important to recognize the red flags of unreciprocated emotions so you can heal and move on. Here are seven unmistakable signs that the person you adore just doesn’t share the same feelings for you.

1. They Never Reach Out First

If you’re always the person who initiates conversations, makes plans, or checks in, it’s a strong indicator that they’re not as interested in you as you are in them.

In a balanced relationship, both people put effort into communicating and staying connected. So, if they truly liked you, they’d find reasons to reach out, even if just by asking how your day was or sharing a funny meme. Otherwise, one-sided effort suggests you’re not a priority in their life.

2. They Flirt With Other People

Have you ever watched the person you have feelings for openly flirt with someone else in front of you? That could mean they don’t view you as a romantic option.

It’s true that some people are simply naturally flirtatious. Nonetheless, consistent flirting with others while keeping things totally platonic with you may mean they’re just not interested.

Sure, they might enjoy your company and attention, but if their eyes are always wandering to new prospects, you should consider letting go of hopes for something more.

3. They Avoid Being Physical Or Emotional

Whether relationships are romantic or platonic, they often involve a certain level of physical and emotional closeness. If the person you like is generally closed off, though, that may mean they prefer being just friends.

They might shy away from your hugs or refrain from going past surface-level conversations. This kind of avoidance is a telltale sign that they don’t see anything deeper happening in the future, and they could even be trying to subtly reinforce their boundaries.

4. Imbalanced Affection And Praise

On a similar note, when you really care about someone, it’s natural to compliment them, show your appreciation, and try to make them feel special. But be wary if you’re showering them with kind words and admiration while receiving nothing back.

When love is reciprocated, affection should flow both ways. An indifferent reaction to your gestures and no effort in return is a blatant sign that they don’t feel the same way.

5. They Talk About Other Romantic Interests

One of the more painful (and obvious) red flags is when the person you like frequently talks about other crushes or dates. Now, it’s possible that in some scenarios, they could be trying to make you jealous or see how you respond, but that’s still manipulative and uncool behavior.

Not to mention, that’s just not the reality in most situations. If they really saw you as a potential partner, they’d probably be a lot more hesitant to bring up others in a romantic way. So, their openness indicates they view you strictly as a friend.

6. You Feel Emotionally Drained

Unrequited love can be extremely exhausting, especially when you’re constantly hoping for more. You might find yourself overanalyzing everything they say, searching for any hidden signs of affection, or just feeling depleted from always giving and never receiving.

If you two were both truly in love, you’d feel uplifted and happy, not frustrated, drained, or disappointed. Remember to take a step back and prioritize your own well-being instead of constantly pining after someone who doesn’t seem to like you back.

7. You Have A Gut Feeling Something’s Off

Finally, sometimes, you just know when something isn’t right. You may have friends who keep encouraging you to “shoot your shot” or claiming they do feel the same way, yet you have a gut feeling.

In these cases, it’s generally best to trust your instincts. They might not be outright rejecting you, but anything from their lack of enthusiasm to warmth could be sending signals that they will never reciprocate your feelings.

Don’t ignore that nagging feeling because holding onto misguided hope will keep you stuck in a pattern of disappointment.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts.