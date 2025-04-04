She Upset Her Dad After She Excluded His Affair Partner From Prom Dress Shopping With Her

Before you understand why this 17-year-old girl excluded her dad’s affair partner from prom dress shopping with her, she wants you to understand the background on her family drama.

Her mom had a best friend named Jen that she had been attached to since back in first grade. Her mom and Jen were so close that her mom’s family treated Jen like another one of their kids.

Her mom and dad started dating in college, and they tied the knot several years post-graduation. A year into her mom and dad’s married life, she entered the picture.

“After mom had me, Jen had two kids, and she was single, so my mom would help her out,” she explained.

“But then, when I was 5ish, my mom found out that dad was the father of Jen’s kids and that they’d been having an affair for who knows how long.”

“My mom divorced my dad. My dad didn’t want to divorce my mom. My mom also ended her friendship with Jen and hated her even more than my dad. She felt like Jen should’ve been one of the people she could trust most in the world, and Jen shattered that.”

Her dad did not accept that her mom was done with him, and he fought to win her back, but it didn’t work. That caused her dad’s relationship with Jen to be pretty rough, as eventually her dad gave up and went back to Jen.

Her mom’s family grew to intensely hate Jen for stabbing her mom in the back. They were all incredibly close to Jen, but they all turned their backs on Jen and her dad, too.

Her dad’s own family never moved past what her dad did, as they adored her mom. They refused to form a relationship with the kids her dad and Jen had together, which made Jen upset as she thought they would welcome her kids with open arms.

When she was ten, her mom passed away due to a blood clot, and she moved in with her dad and Jen. They prevented her from seeing her mom’s side of the family, and she didn’t see her dad’s family either, since they disliked Jen.

“A couple of years after Mom died, Jen and my dad were expecting another baby (their fifth), but she died while Jen was pregnant,” she added.

“Jen wanted my mom’s family to be there for her since she wasn’t super close to her own family, and growing up mom’s family had felt like hers.”

“But they shunned her again, and according to Jen, they felt she deserved it because she hurt my mom. That’s what Jen says they told her, anyway. Could be true. Could be lies because she wanted me to pity/side with her.”

After she moved in with her dad and Jen, Jen did her best to make her like her. She had been a fan of Jen before the affair.

She kept the peace and allowed Jen to pretend like she was another mom to her, but it made her disgusted. She was aware her mom would have been so sad about the whole thing.

She also thought Jen was wrong to have hurt her mom so badly, and Jen was the one who destroyed the family she had.

She played nicely with Jen, but she never allowed them to bond the way that Jen had pictured they would. As for her dad, she didn’t get along great with him.

Although her dad pretended to be an excellent parent, he had a hand in wrecking her life, too, and she lost all respect for him when the affair came to light.

A couple of months back, she moved out and went to live with her mom’s parents. She told her dad and Jen it would be good for their kids to be able to have their own bedrooms with her no longer in the house.

Not too long ago, she went shopping for her prom dress, and Jen had told her that she really wanted to be a part of that special moment.

She never told Jen it wouldn’t happen, and Jen brought it up after she moved in with her grandparents. Last December, she mentioned to Jen that she was going to shop with her friends instead, hoping Jen wouldn’t flip out as badly.

She made a mistake, however, in posting on social media that she had gone prom dress shopping with not only her friends, but her aunts and her grandma too.

“Jen was pissed so I didn’t answer her calls or read her texts. But then dad called and tore me a new one for doing that to Jen when I knew how much it meant to her,” she continued.

“He told me she’s suffered enough, and to punish her more isn’t healthy. Then he told me I should love her and that I should realize my mom and all my extended family failed me because I could’ve had a happy family with him and Jen, but their bitterness made sure it would never happen. And he said it’s about time I accept it.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to have excluded Jen from prom dress shopping with her and her loved ones.

What do you think?

