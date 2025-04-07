7 Signs You Have Toxic Relationship Dynamics

Toxicity Doesn’t Look The Same In Every Relationship

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. When we set out to find a significant other, most of us look for relationships that will offer connection, safety, and support. But unfortunately, no one can predict the future, and not every partnership lives up to that ideal.

Sometimes, what seems like love initially has toxic undertones, leading to the erosion of your autonomy and confidence in the long run. This doesn’t look exactly the same in every relationship, either.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Relationship Dynamic Is Doing You More Harm Than Good

There might be power imbalances, emotional manipulation, condescension, or a host of other behaviors that leave you questioning yourself and losing sight of who you were back when you were single.

So, if you’ve been feeling uneasy, disregarded, or isolated in your love life, here are seven signs that your relationship dynamic might be doing more harm than good.

1. One Person Holds All The Decision-Making Power

When it comes to making decisions, both partners should collaborate and be afforded equal, respected input. Yet if one person is constantly calling the shots while the other is just “along for the ride,” it’s a recipe for resentment.

Whether it’s choosing little things, like where to eat dinner, or making bigger life decisions, both voices deserve to be heard and valued. And even if one partner tends to “present options” without giving the other any say in the choices, it’s still a dynamic where control is being hoarded.

2. The Relationship Is Centered Around One Person’s Life, With The Other Sacrificing Their Sense Of Self

If a relationship starts to orbit around one person’s goals, preferences, and social life, it’s extremely easy for the other partner to lose themselves in the process.

Perhaps you’ve stopped seeing your friends, dropped hobbies that your partner doesn’t enjoy, or frequently shift your routine to accommodate their schedule and interests. Sure, compromise is an important part of all relationships, romantic or not, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of your own individuality.

If your world starts feeling smaller and smaller while your partner’s keeps expanding, it’s a red flag that the relationship isn’t providing enough space for both of you to grow.

3. Lying Or Gaslighting Are Common

From “white lies” to big betrayals, frequent lies are bound to erode trust, which can bulldoze your relationship. Even more damaging is gaslighting, or when one person manipulates the other into doubting their recollection of events or feelings.

If you are constantly questioning your memory, minimizing your emotions, or even apologizing for feeling hurt or disappointed, something is wrong. Your partner is supposed to listen and help, not cause you to second-guess the validity of your thoughts.

4. Personal Time, Care, And Space Has Suffered

After entering a relationship, the goal is to retain your full sense of self. I believe that instead of partnerships being 50/50, they should actually be 100/100. In other words, two complete individuals are brought together and put in entirely equal effort while maintaining their individuality.

Nonetheless, toxic dynamics can lead people to neglect themselves and sacrifice their well-being. You might’ve begun prioritizing your relationship’s needs over your own mental, emotional, or physical health, and that’s simply not sustainable.

While closeness is a beautiful part of being with someone, so is the ability to take time for yourself. If balance is lacking or you feel like self-care is no longer an option, you need to make a change.

5. Communication Is Judgmental, Not Curious

The strongest relationships have communication that’s driven by curiosity and care, not criticism. But instead of feeling seen and heard, you may feel belittled or blamed by your partner for simply being yourself.

Maybe they make snide remarks about your habits instead of taking the time to understand why you operate a specific way. Or, they tend to remind you about all of your past mistakes during arguments as opposed to searching for ways you can both work on issues.

Remember that healthy partners will ask questions to learn more about you and how to make the relationship work; toxic ones use their words to control or shame.

6. One Partner Has Taken On A Dysfunctional Role

Sometimes, relationships also fall into roles that feel oddly familiar, but not in a good way. For instance, you may always be the caregiver, the fixer, or the peacekeeper in your relationship, while your partner avoids accountability or remains emotionally unavailable.

These roles tend to mirror unhealed trauma patterns from childhood, where one person takes on too much responsibility for the emotional security of the other. This dynamic could feel “normal” at first, but in the long run, it’s exhausting.

Both people have to show up, support each other, and work on themselves in productive relationships. Otherwise, it can feel more like a parenting or rescue mission.

7. You Consistently Feel Stressed And Alone

One of the saddest signs of a toxic relationship is feeling utterly alone, even when you’re physically with your partner. On top of that, you might find yourself walking on eggshells, hiding the reality of your relationship from your loved ones, or often feeling anxious about where you two stand. That’s not love; it’s emotional torture.

When you choose to be with someone, you don’t deserve to feel like you’re in the relationship by yourself. So, if your needs are frequently dismissed or you’re the only one putting in the emotional labor, it’s time to take stock of what’s keeping you there.

