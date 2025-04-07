7 Ways Flirting Can Damage A Relationship

Flirting Might Seem Harmless, But It Can Have Lasting Damage

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Finding someone attractive outside of your relationship is perfectly natural, no matter whether we want to admit it or not. At the end of the day, we are all human, and admiration doesn’t just switch off the moment we commit to someone.

These feelings only become an issue when we cross the line and act on them by flirting. Sure, some might argue that flirting is fun and meaningless, but it can have larger impacts on our relationships than we realize.

Here Are 7 Ways Flirting Can Wreck Your Relationship

Smaller things, like lingering glances or smiles, to larger betrayals, like flirty texts or phone calls, all have the potential to break down trust, fuel insecurity, and create emotional distance between partners.

So, remember that whether it’s intentional or not, the way you interact with others can have a strong effect on the bond you share with your significant other. Here are seven of the most common ways that flirting can damage your relationship.

1. Boundaries Get Blurred

If you are in the early stages of a relationship, flirting can create uncertainty about where the lines are in your partnership, particularly if clear boundaries haven’t been established yet.

One partner might view their behavior with a friend, coworker, or even stranger as harmless; meanwhile, the other sees it as a total betrayal and winds up both hurt and confused. Without open and honest conversations about what is and isn’t acceptable, flirting will gradually chip away at your bond.

2. Lowers Self-Esteem

This should be obvious, but it wouldn’t feel good if you realized your partner was seeking affection or attention from someone else. You’d probably be left feeling unappreciated or inadequate, right?

Flirting outside of your relationship can wreck your significant other’s confidence and sense of self-worth. Plus, if they’re left unaddressed, these feelings of insecurity may contribute to anxiety or depression.

3. Erodes Trust

You might think that, even if nothing actually “happens” following a flirty exchange, it’s not a big deal. However, the act of seeking attention from someone else in the first place will make your partner question their significance in your life and potentially their trust in you.

This is especially true if they’ve voiced past concerns about your behavior, and you continue doing it anyway. You’re giving them a reason to doubt your loyalty and commitment.

4. Heightens Fears Of Infidelity

Of course, flirting can sometimes act as a gateway to something more serious, evolving into emotional or physical cheating. It’s understandable for your partner to feel uncertain about that possibility, too, and struggle with anxiety.

They might wonder whether your “harmless” interactions are setting the stage for infidelity or if you’ve already begun lying about the extent of your exchanges with that other person. No one deserves to question the integrity of their partner or relationship, and over time, these fears can wreck whatever love you once shared.

5. Breeds Resentment

In addition to the aforementioned fears, resentment is bound to build as well. No one appreciates feeling unheard or dismissed when they voice their needs, so if you continue flirting when you know it makes your partner uncomfortable, things are only going to become more tense in your relationship.

As time goes on, this unresolved resentment could manifest as passive-aggressiveness, bickering, or emotional withdrawal. All of these factors make it much tougher for a relationship to survive.

6. Damages Emotional Connection

When you flirt with someone else, you are diverting attention and emotional energy away from your partner. Even if your actions aren’t “technically” considered cheating, they can make your partner feel neglected and disregarded.

Would you want to feel like you weren’t the top priority in your relationship? Probably not. By coming onto another person, no matter how playful or seemingly innocent, you’re not putting your partner first and driving them away in the process.

7. Causes Feelings Of Shame Or Embarrassment

Finally, it should go without saying that public flirting can totally humiliate your partner.

Witnessing your significant other flirt would probably leave you embarrassed, so why would they feel any different after watching you engage in flirty behavior?

It doesn’t matter if the flirting is done just in front of your partner, acquaintances, or strangers. It will create awkward situations and put a lot of strain on your relationship.

