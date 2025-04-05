She Made Her Dad’s Wife Cry After She Called Her Out For Pretending She’s Been Like A Mom To Her

A decade ago, this 22-year-old girl’s 48-year-old dad cheated on her mom, and ever since then, she has not had the best relationship with him.

Her dad then got married to 44-year-old Lynne, who is none other than his affair partner. She was polite to Lynne when she was little, but don’t get her wrong; she’s never formed a bond with this woman.

Lynne could take a hint and kept away from her, and she is grateful that Lynne never pushed her to develop a relationship.

“But lately she’s been trying to force this weird “mom” relationship with me out of nowhere,” she explained.

“I’m graduating [from] college soon, and she’s suddenly all over me, commenting on my social media, calling me “her girl,” and telling people how she’s “so proud of the woman I’ve become.”

“She even made a Facebook post saying she remembers “tucking me in before big tests” and how she’s been there “every step of the way.” Um…what? She literally wasn’t.”

Her mom was the one who raised her, not Lynne. Her mom had to work two different jobs to support them. Her mom was the person who drove her to all her practices, and she took her to see every college she was interested in attending.

Lynne would come to celebrate Christmas in matching family pajamas, and that was the extent of Lynne’s involvement in her childhood.

Over this past weekend, she was having dinner with Lynne and her dad when Lynne piped up that she would be so excited to help plan her future wedding when the time comes.

She absolutely lost it on Lynne and finally called her out for pretending like she’s been a mom to her.



“I told her, “You weren’t there. You don’t get to act like you were. I’m not your do-over daughter.” She got up and left the table crying,” she added.

“My dad flipped out and said I humiliated her, that she’s trying to build a bond and I “ripped it away.” His side of the family is now saying I’m ungrateful and “just angry about the past.”

“But to me, this feels like she’s trying to rewrite history and take credit for things she didn’t do. And it pisses me off. So yeah. Was I too harsh?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







