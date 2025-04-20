He Kept Seeing The Ghost Of His Coworker In The Office

At work, you expect to endure missed deadlines, awkward small talk, and maybe even a lunch thief, but never a full-on haunting. TikToker @cleverfawx is sharing a spooky story about a ghost coming from beyond the grave to talk to his coworker.

The story focuses on two coworkers named Kelvin and Ron. They were not super close but were always friendly. In the mornings, Ron often stopped by Kelvin’s office to chat, and then he would go on his way.

In February or March 2020, the company decided to send all its employees home to work remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the course of three to four years, the company lost several of its employees to the virus.

Since they were no longer seeing each other every day, a lot of people fell out of touch with their coworkers unless they worked together directly. Others also left for new opportunities, so there were some new faces.

In January 2023, the company decided to bring all its employees back into the office. In the time that employees had been working from home, many renovations had taken place in the office building.

For example, Kelvin’s office had moved from the first floor to the third floor. But that didn’t stop Kelvin and Ron from resuming their old routine.

On one of these mornings back at the office, Ron and Kelvin were having their daily chat when they suddenly heard something creaking down the hallway.

They paused their conversation and listened for the source of the noise. It turned out to be a custodian with a mop bucket.

As the custodian passed by Kelvin’s office door, she looked in and gave a greeting. However, Ron noticed that the lady had a strange expression on her face. Ron and Kelvin exchanged a glance and laughed it off.

But over the next month, the custodian kept giving a weird look every time she passed by Kelvin’s office when Ron was in there.

One day, a quarterly meeting was called, where all the information and events happening in the company would be shared. In this meeting, a list of everyone who was lost during the pandemic was read aloud. It included those who had left the company, transferred elsewhere, or passed away.

Kelvin and Ron weren’t sitting together at the meeting, but Kelvin could see Ron up toward the front. But when he looked back at the presentation, he saw Ron’s picture on the screen. He quickly looked for Ron again but couldn’t see him.

Then, he read the text next to Ron’s image and learned that Ron had died in 2021. Yet, every morning, Kelvin could see and talk to Ron clearly.

