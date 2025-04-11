He Moved Out Of His House But Now His Wife Says She’s In Love With Him And Wants To Fix Their Marriage

Mat Hayward - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man spent over 21 years married to his wife before he made the tough choice to move out of their house due to how negative their marriage had grown.

He was exhausted from the nonstop fights and bad feelings he and his wife held for one another. As soon as he moved out, his wife spoke to a lawyer.

Later on, his wife said she was still in love with him and had a desire to fix their marriage instead of going their separate ways.

“However, I can’t shake the feeling that her renewed affection may be tied to the prospect of splitting our assets 50/50, especially considering that she earns approximately 4.5 times more than I do,” he explained.

“She has promised to change, but when I witness instances of her past behavior, she claims it’s unfair that I don’t give her the time to demonstrate that change.”

“She is urging me to break my apartment lease, but I feel that it might be wise to take a more gradual approach to rebuilding our relationship. For nearly a decade, she refused to engage in intimacy, yet now she desires it every day.”

Oh, and his wife is pushing him to sign a postnuptial agreement as she’s arguing this will protect her in the event he walks out on her for a second time.

He would love to trust his wife, and she’s never given him a reason not to, but he feels that this whole situation is fishy.

He’s worried that his wife is only interested in staying together since it will financially benefit her the most if they don’t split up.

Mat Hayward – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I find myself in a difficult position, feeling as though I may be manipulated into staying in the relationship so that she can regain control,” he continued.

“I am unsure of what steps to take next. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.”

What do you think he should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski