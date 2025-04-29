Her Ex-Husband Is Hurt That She And Her Family Don’t Want A Relationship With His New Kids

gzorgz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Unfortunately, when this woman’s marriage came to an end, it resulted in a lot of resentment and discord among her and her now ex-husband due to how he handled it all.

They have two kids together, who are ten and twelve, so she hasn’t been able to cut her ex out of her life completely.

The nail in the coffin for her though was when her ex had an outburst and berated her over how gross he thought she was.

He admitted he wanted to cheat on her countless times because he found her that repulsive. While her ex’s attitude hadn’t been right for some time leading up to his freak out, she was shocked he unloaded like that on her.

“It was unsettling because he’d brushed off his off mood as work stress and then he just unleashed all that stuff onto me,” she explained.

“He later confessed to cheating twice. Any hope for us to be friendly after the divorce ended with how he ended things.”

“My family all hate him for how he spoke to me, But the kids don’t know. I never wanted to drag them into this and once he wasn’t treating them the same way I was happy they weren’t mixed up in everything.”

Several years after the split, her ex began to pretend that he had done nothing wrong, but she made sure to enforce some boundaries with him.

For instance, she will not answer texts or calls when he reaches out to her. She pushed for a parenting app for communication.

Then her ex got remarried and strangely invited her to the baby shower of his new child. He also invited her family to come too, but of course, they didn’t accept the invitation.

She found it strange that her ex was trying to act like they were all friends, or some big happy family.

Not that long ago, she and her ex had to go to a parent teacher meeting for their ten-year-old and while they were there, her ex whined about how he had run into her parents while out with their kids, his wife, and his new kids. Her parents hugged their kids, yet didn’t interact with her ex, his wife, and his new kids.

“He said they were already walking away but one of his younger kids wanted a hug. He said they never make the effort to be in his younger kids lives and he complained that I never make the effort either. He said we’re all one family in some way or another,” she added.

“This is where I might have been [a jerk] because I told him his newest children are nothing to me and my extended family.”

“That yes, they are the half siblings of my kids but that I am not their aunt or their kinda mom figure or their family friend. I told him he destroyed any chance for friendship with how he treated me and my family wasn’t going to forget it either.”

Since then, her ex has been reaching out to her constantly to say he’s upset that she and her family want nothing to do with his new kids.

She hasn’t bothered replying, but she’s curious if she was mean to tell her ex she doesn’t want anything to do with his new kids.

