Her Friend’s Hurt That She’s Not Allowing Her To Borrow Her Designer Dress

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Next weekend, this 25-year-old woman’s 26-year-old friend, named Ava, is going to be a guest at an upscale wedding.

Ava requested to borrow a very pretty dress she owns that she wore out to an event a year ago. The dress is designer, and she had to save up her money for months in order to be able to afford it.

“I love it, and honestly, I’m very protective of it. It’s one of the few “luxury” things I own,” she explained.

“I told her gently that I’d rather not lend it out, especially since it’s delicate and dry-clean only. She immediately got passive-aggressive and said something like, “Wow, I didn’t realize you were that kind of person.”

“I asked what she meant, and she said, “You know… materialistic. Gatekeeping clothes like it’s a family heirloom.”

She’s been close to Ava for several years, and she has allowed Ava to borrow her things before, such as tops or sweaters.

The problem is that Ava doesn’t return her belongings in good condition. Ava once gave her back a white shirt that she had stained with makeup.

When she noticed the stains, Ava treated her like she was blowing it all out of proportion, but she wasn’t happy to get a ruined shirt back.



She has never lent Ava something as expensive as this fancy dress, and she isn’t convinced Ava will treat the dress with respect.

“Now she’s acting super cold and told another mutual friend that I “care more about a piece of fabric than people,” she continued.

“That friend told me I should’ve just let her wear it because “it’s not like I’m wearing it anytime soon.” I honestly don’t think I’m in the wrong here — it’s my property, I paid for it, and I should get to decide what happens with it, right?”

“But now I’m second-guessing myself because everyone’s making me feel like I overreacted.”

Do you think she should let Ava have her dress?

