Her Husband’s Hiding Junk Food From Her Since She Gained Weight

Eighteen years ago, this 39-year-old woman started dating her 40-year-old husband, and eleven years ago, they got married.

She took a medication called Olazapine for seven years in a row, and it’s well-known to cause weight gain. The only reason she agreed to take this is because her psychiatrist swapped it out for Lithium, since she and her husband were trying for a baby, and Lithium was too risky for a pregnancy.

She and her husband tried IVF without success, and then she got pregnant with her child. During her pregnancy, she put on an enormous amount of weight, and while her doctors were not shocked, her husband sure was.

Two months after giving birth, her husband was all over her about losing the weight she had gained. It’s been more than five years now that her husband’s been badgering her about how much she weighs.

So far, she’s dropped around 44 pounds, and she weighs less than she did when they started their IVF journey. She expects to lose a bit more, too, but her husband gets so upset any time she puts junk food in her mouth.

A week ago, she celebrated her birthday and ate just a small amount of cake as she disliked the flavor and didn’t want to come across as rude to the person who gave it to her.



“I went out and bought a packet of Pop-Tarts as a sweet treat (no, I would not be eating them all at once). I left the Pop-Tarts in my handbag. We were having some friends around, and my husband moved my handbag upstairs,” she explained.

“Today I went to find the Pop-Tarts because I hadn’t had any yet. They weren’t there. I couldn’t find them anywhere, so I eventually asked my husband if he had seen them, and he said ‘No.’ I continued looking for them (I had a really terrible day, and this was the only option I could think of for comfort).”

“My husband started getting annoyed and asked if I had checked within a particular piece of luggage stored under our bed.”

She responded that there was no way the Pop-Tarts were in there. Her husband went to get the luggage, and guess what was inside?

She questioned her husband about how he knew they had been in the luggage, and he replied that he saw them in there.

She knows her husband hid them in the luggage, so she couldn’t eat them. She also wants you to know that she does not spend his money on snacks; she buys them herself with the money she makes from her full-time job.

In contrast, her husband has a hard time holding a job for longer than a few months in a row and doesn’t contribute that much to their household.

Anyway, what do you think about her husband hiding snacks amid her weight gain?

