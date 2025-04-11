Her Mother-In-Law Lost Her Pension To A Scam Artist, And She’s Furious That She Has To Bail Her Out

88studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman’s mother-in-law is in her mid-50s, and she’s the kind of woman who’s pretty over the top and eccentric.

Her mother-in-law is a hypochondriac and always has been – she believes she’s going to die at any moment, although doctors insist she’s perfectly alright.

Not that long ago, her mother-in-law started going to a soothsayer who told her mother-in-law that her place of work was plagued with negative energy draining the life from her.

“She was advised to resign immediately and “devote herself to healing.” Against all logic, she quit her stable job, cashed out her pension,” she explained.

“Turns out, a few months ago, she met another soothsayer who told her her “life force was being drained by bad energy,” and that only a cleansing ritual—for a fee—could save her.”

“Long story short: she gave away nearly her entire pension and savings to this scam artist. Did not tell anyone while going through her “cleansing.”

Her husband knew that her mother-in-law had lost her pension to a scammer, and he kept it a secret for multiple months. Her husband maintains that his mom was humiliated, and that’s why he didn’t say anything.

Oh, and her husband said it would only have made her anxious, so that was another reason he chose to remain quiet.

Her mother-in-law is currently destitute and expecting her and her husband to financially support her and foot the bill for her rent, groceries, and medication.

88studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She only learned that her mother-in-law was broke after she admitted she had no money left to her name and needed help.

“I absolutely lost it. I told my husband it’s insane that he kept this from me and that I feel like I’ve been blindsided into being responsible for someone else’s mess,” she continued.

“He says I’m being “heartless” and “it’s not her fault—she was manipulated.” But I say she’s a grown adult who made a choice and hid it while expecting us to clean it up.”

“So now I’m scrambling to keep our own household afloat and make sure she’s not starving, all because of a decision I had zero say in.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski