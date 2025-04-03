His Wife Confessed That She Doesn’t Love Him While On The Phone With Her Friend, And They’ve Only Been Married For A Year

On Monday, this 33-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife celebrated their first year of marriage, and they have been with one another for three years in total.

Yesterday, he had to catch a ride with one of his friends when his truck broke down on his way home from work.

His truck is relatively loud, while his friend’s car doesn’t make much by way of noise, so when they got to his driveway, his wife didn’t hear the car.

He unlocked their front door as quietly as he could, as he wanted to surprise his wife. However, when he walked through the door, he could hear her on a video call, chatting away with her friend while in their kitchen.

“They were talking about marriages when her friend asked her why she got married to me when she doesn’t even love me,” he explained.

“She answered, “I love how much he loves me – he’s nice.” From the start of our relationship, I had a sense that I loved her more than she did me, as I was always clingy and affectionate all the time, but I just thought she wasn’t affectionate in general.”

He spent the next 15 minutes following his wife’s bombshell confession, standing against the wall, attempting to process her words.

What his wife said hurt his feelings, but he managed to keep it together. He approached his wife and didn’t let on to the fact that he had heard what she said.

Later on, he revealed to his wife that he had overheard her call with her friend. His wife admitted it’s true she does not love him, but she insisted she still wants to remain married to him since she cares about him.

They both were full of emotions, and it was getting to be pretty late, so his wife said they should go to sleep and keep talking the following day.

He ultimately slept on the couch, which his wife was not happy about. He then got up super early to head off to work, so he has not continued that conversation with his wife about her lack of love for him.

“So many thoughts are going through my head, I obviously can’t continue to be with someone who doesn’t love me romantically, but does that mean the past 3 years were not real?” he wondered.

“What if she’s just confused and she does love me? Is she just with me for stability? How do I approach this situation?”

“I still love her, but I can’t continue knowing it isn’t mutual. I’ve decided not to go to work today to sort this out, but it seems like she is planning to, based on last night.”

What advice do you have for him, and do you think he should leave his wife over her confession?

