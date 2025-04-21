She Called Off Her Wedding After Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Sign A Prenup That Would Leave Her Penniless

angel_nt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Prenups are supposed to act like relationship insurance, but not everyone uses them with the best of intentions or in an equitable way.

While a fair prenup can prevent drama down the line, some people use them as a power play. In the worst cases, they’re crafted to leave one person virtually penniless in the event of a divorce.

Unfortunately, that’s what this woman is going through with her boyfriend. They’ve been in a relationship for the last six years, and while she was pushing for a wedding not long into their romance, he took his sweet time.

“My mother died a year and a half ago, very young, and among other things, I am very resentful that she won’t be present at the wedding, even though logically I understand he couldn’t anticipate her dying so young,” she explained.

“We have a baby together, and we also did it on his terms, even though I would have preferred to wait longer to have a baby and would have loved to be married for a few years before having a child.”

Their wedding was set for this upcoming summer after much anticipation. Her boyfriend has a high-paying job, money in the bank, and he owns an apartment.

As for her, she has no assets to her name, nor does she have a job, as she is a stay-at-home mom who relies on her boyfriend for financial support.

A few days ago, her boyfriend sprung it on her that he needs her to sign a prenup that will leave her with absolutely nothing if they get divorced in the future.

She will get none of his money and no alimony. She will be destitute if their marriage doesn’t end up going well, and she’s so hurt about her boyfriend considering this position.

angel_nt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I am completely shattered, angry, disappointed, resentful, and feel I [have fallen] out of love with him. I must say I do believe him that he loves me and that he is not sitting here plotting to leave me,” she added.

“But I feel like a complete idiot hearing this while not even recovered from giving birth to our baby. I wake up with her at night because ‘he has to sleep to be able to work.’ I stay alone with her for 10 hours a day when he is at work, I left my family and my country to move to his.”

“Everything is built around his job, yet the money he will be earning from it would forever be his. I already called the wedding off cause I don’t want a fake parade, and I can’t bring myself to see it as anything but that at this point.”

A wedding is her dream, so it’s tough to give up on it. She’s curious if she should demand a babysitter to help her out more, then quickly get a job when her baby is old enough, so she has some financial security, or if she should just walk away right now.

She’s giving her relationship her all, so she’s doubting if it’s a good idea to remain with her boyfriend when she’s grown resentful of him.

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski