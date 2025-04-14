She Came Home Early To Find Her Husband Hooking Up With A Guy While Wearing Her Undergarments

For the last five years, this 31-year-old woman has been married to her 35-year-old husband, and she was under the impression they had a stable relationship, although it was not a flawless one.

Her husband is hilarious and delightful, and he’s popular with everyone in their lives. She and her husband have a lot of commonalities; they’re dedicated to their careers, and they have always encouraged one another’s dreams.

She really believed that her husband was her soulmate. But a month ago, she came home early from work, and what she walked into destroyed the life she thought she was living.

That day, she texted her husband, who works from home usually, but she didn’t let on about coming home on the early side. She then picked up his favorite takeout along her route.

“When I came home, I walked into a surreal nightmare. My husband was wearing nothing but my bra and thong that he took from my hamper, completely stretching them out, and he was kneeling in front of a man I did not know at all…,” she explained.

“Neither of them saw me at first; I think I just stood there in shock for a few seconds; they heard me breathing because I started to hyperventilate.”

When the other man noticed her, he said sorry and got the heck out of there. She started to leave the room, whipped out her phone, and recorded what was going on.

She thought the entire incident was so insane, and she did not feel safe, so that’s why she reached for her phone.

It was like she had to get evidence for herself, as she couldn’t process what she was seeing. Her husband ran up to her, sobbing, and attempted to take her phone away.

She stated that he shouldn’t touch her, and then she left, even though her husband was begging her to stay and speak to him.

“I ended up going to Target and bought a bunch of new clothes and underwear because I didn’t want to go back to that apartment to get anything at all,” she added.

“I’ve been staying at an Airbnb ever since. I still can’t go back to that apartment or look at the video I recorded. We’ve only spoken a few times since. He’s been texting me, emailing me, calling me nonstop for weeks.”

“Not to apologize in any meaningful way, but to beg me not to tell anyone. He’s terrified I’ll share the video or the photos I took. Terrified I’ll “ruin his life.” He says he wants a “quiet, amicable divorce” because “we don’t need to make this uglier than it already is.”

She hasn’t shared what happened that day with any of her loved ones. She has not even filled her best friend in on what she’s dealing with.

She’s afraid to embarrass her husband, even though he shattered her world. She doesn’t have any interest in destroying his life out of spite, though if she wanted to do that, she thinks nobody would blame her.

So, here she is, full of grief for the man she thought she was married to. She feels ashamed and foolish. It’s not that she’s mad about her husband being interested in guys – she’s hurt that he lied to her face.

What advice do you have for her?

